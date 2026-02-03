Record 65 teams kick off Arab Women's Clubs Games in Sharjah

Women athletes from 16 Arab countries battle for glory until February 12
Sharjah officially launched the eighth edition of the Arab Women’s Clubs Games 2026 on Monday evening, with the participation of 65 women’s teams from 16 Arab countries, marking the largest turnout in the tournament’s history.
The opening ceremony, held at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, was attended by senior officials, sports leaders and delegations from across the Arab world. The Games will run until February 12, featuring competitions in nine individual and team sports across 10 venues in the emirate.
Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, officially declared the start of the Games, describing sport as a unifying force capable of strengthening Arab ties.
“The continued growth of this tournament confirms that sport has the power to bring hearts together, with Arab unity taking its clearest form on the playing fields,” Sheikha Jawaher said. She welcomed participating athletes to the UAE, calling Sharjah their “second home” and urging them to uphold values of sportsmanship, respect and positive competition.
Sheikha Jawaher also praised the organising teams, partners and sponsors for their efforts, highlighting the role of women’s sport in strengthening social cohesion and regional cooperation.
The ceremony opened with the raising of the flags of the Arab Women’s Clubs Games, the Arab National Olympic Committees Union, and the League of Arab States, symbolising joint Arab cooperation. Delegations from 16 countries later entered the venue in a formal parade led by female cadets from the Sharjah Police Academy.
Participating countries include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Palestine, and Somalia.
Addressing the audience, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee, said the Games reflect a strategic vision that views women’s sport as a sustainable, long-term project rather than a seasonal initiative.
“Investing in women’s sport is an investment in healthier, more confident and cohesive societies,” he said, crediting Sheikha Jawaher’s leadership for transforming the tournament into a professional, regionally respected platform.
Sheikha Dr Hessa bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Vice President of the Arab National Olympic Committees Union for Women’s Affairs, said the Union’s continued support stems from its belief in the tournament’s mission and its role in expanding opportunities for Arab women in sport.
She commended Sharjah and the UAE for their consistent commitment to women’s sport, noting that the Games have evolved into a model for regional cooperation and sustainable development.
The opening ceremony also featured the first full performance of the tournament’s new official audio identity, “Arab Women”, performed by Emirati artist Hussain Al Jassmi, with music by Fayez Al Saeed and lyrics by Dr Abdul Salam Al Hammadi. The work was unveiled as part of efforts to strengthen the Games’ cultural and media presence.
The Arab Women’s Clubs Games will be held across 10 sports facilities in Sharjah, including the Sharjah Women’s Olympic Centre, Al Dhaid Cultural Sports Club and Al Hamriyah Beach.
Sports featured include basketball, volleyball, table tennis, fencing, athletics, shooting, archery, taekwondo and rowing, with taekwondo and rowing joining the programme for the first time.
The Games are open to the public free of charge, inviting residents and visitors to attend and support women’s sport across the region.
More information, including match schedules and venues, is available at www.awst.ae.
