Sharjah gears up for Arab Women’s Sports Tournament

8th edition adds two new sports, taekwondo and beach rowing
Sharjah: The 8th Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) is set to take place from February 2—12. Organised by the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation, the event brings together leading female athletes and clubs from across the Arab region, AWST underscores Sharjah’s continued commitment to advancing Arab women’s participation in regional and global sports.
The tournament will see an addition of taekwondo (G1 classification accredited by World Taekwondo), as well as the inclusion of beach rowing for the first time.
It will also feature volleyball, fencing, athletics, shooting, archery, table tennis, and basketball, alongside the two newly introduced sports. The expansion in games aims to broaden female participation, enhance competitive diversity, and strengthen sporting and cultural ties among Arab women athletes.
Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of AWST Higher Organising Committee, said: “AWST has set a leading model for empowering Arab women in sport, advancing their role within the sporting community, and providing a platform that celebrates achievement while supporting athletes’ progression towards professionalism and fair competition. The tournament has also expanded the visibility of Arab women on the sporting stage and developed their competitive capabilities.”
As part of on-site readiness checks for training and tournament venues, the AWST Supreme Organising Committee organised an inspection tour for a delegation from the Supervision and Follow-up Committee of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees (UANOC)
Sheikha Hayat Al Khalifa, Chair of UANOC, said, “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, for her continued support and patronage, which are central to AWST’s sustained success and its status as a leading Arab platform. We are confident that this year’s edition will mark a new chapter in Arab sporting excellence, reflecting Sharjah’s vision of integrating sport, culture, and development, expanding opportunities for athletes to compete and progress, and highlighting the strength of joint Arab action in delivering impactful sporting events.”
“In line with the games’ commitment to excellence, this edition will also introduce taekwondo and beach rowing as part of efforts to enhance the sports programme and diversify competitions.”
The tour covered venues across the emirate, including the Sharjah Women’s Olympic Centre, Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, Al Qarayen Children’s Centre, Al Bataeh, Al Dhaid, Police Officers, Al Hamriyah cultural and sports clubs, Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, and Al Thiqa Club for the Disabled.
