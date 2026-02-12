Arab Women Sports Tournament: Stories of grit and determination

Sharjah: The Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) showcases compelling stories of resilience and ambition. Most athletes competing have journeys marked by dedication and perseverance. Among the many remarkable athletes are basketball player Ameena Alhosani and shooter Fatima Obaid Alsuwaidi, who share insights into their sporting journeys and ambitions.

Ameena Alhosani Basketball (Sharjah Women’s Sports Club)

On her journey and ultimate goal

My journey in sport has been built on discipline, sacrifice, and teamwork. Every achievement reflects the collective effort of the entire team rather than any individual. Our ambition is to continue winning titles, represent our club and the UAE at the highest level, and inspire young girls to pursue sport with confidence and belief in their abilities.

On the support from family and club

The support system around us has been incredible. Our families are our greatest motivators, and the club has provided everything we need to succeed — from professional coaching and local and international training camps to a positive environment that encourages growth. This strong foundation allows us to focus entirely on performance and compete with confidence.

On how she started

I started my sporting journey in volleyball, then moved to football, and eventually returned to volleyball. The team spirit and competitive energy of the sport drew me back and enabled me to continue performing at a high level. Being part of the continued growth of women’s sport in the region motivates me every single day.

On training and the importance of AWST

Our training programme is intense and highly structured, including extended camps and thorough preparation. Tournaments like the AWST are essential because they elevate the level of competition and push us to constantly improve. We were proud to win the first West Asia Championship, and, we aim to secure the next title as well.

Fatima Obaid Alsuwaidi, Shooting (Sharjah Women’s Sports Club)

On her journey and ultimate goal

My journey in shooting has centred on discipline and continuous self-development. The sport teaches you to control your focus, emotions, and mindset before anything else. Every competition strengthens my confidence and mental resilience. Winning the bronze medal at AWST 2026 was a proud milestone, but it is only the beginning. My ultimate goal is to represent the UAE at international championships and consistently reach the podium at regional and global competitions.

On support from family, club, and educational institution

The support I receive has played a crucial role in my progress. My family has always encouraged me to follow my passion while balancing sport and education. Sharjah Women’s Sports Club provides professional coaching, world-class facilities, and a motivating environment that helps us grow as athletes. My educational institution has also been understanding of the demands of training and competition. This collective support empowers athletes like me to pursue excellence with confidence.

On how she started and what inspired her

I was introduced to shooting through sports programmes designed to encourage young women to explore different disciplines. What inspired me most was the level of concentration and composure required. Shooting is a sport where success depends as much on mental strength as physical skill. Watching strong female athletes represent the UAE motivated me to commit seriously to training and competition.

On training and the importance of AWST