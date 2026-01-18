Jazi Al Mehairbi makes history as first Emirati woman in SSL 47 yacht racing

Sailor joins UAE’s new offshore crew in Thailand as the team targets 2026 world qualifiers
Abu Dhabi: When Jazi Al Mehairbi first took to the water six years ago, it was driven by curiosity and a quiet fascination with the sea. Last month, that passion carried her into the record books.
At 28, Al Mehairbi became the first Emirati woman to compete officially in the SSL 47 yacht class, marking a historic debut for the UAE national sailing team in the category during the Southeast Asia Games held in Thailand, according to Emarat Al Youm.
The appearance also placed the Emirates on a new competitive map in offshore yacht racing, a discipline long dominated by seasoned international crews.
Sailing alongside eight male teammates, Al Mehairbi represented the UAE in the 47-foot yacht class, a demanding format that requires not only physical endurance but precise coordination and decision-making under pressure. The competition is part of the qualification pathway towards the 2026 Sailing World Championship in Brazil.
“I never hesitated,” Al Mehairbi said in an interview. “When the opportunity came to be part of this team and represent the UAE in a new class, I knew it was a challenge worth taking.”
Her journey began at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, where she trained and competed in the ILCA 6 class, gaining international experience and collecting national team achievements. But the pull of the open ocean, and the complexity of offshore racing, soon led her towards a different horizon.
That shift came last year, when world champion Adel Khaled invited her to help form a new SSL 47 team. For Al Mehairbi, the decision meant stepping into unfamiliar territory, both technically and culturally, as the only Emirati woman in a high-intensity, male-dominated offshore crew.
Preparation was rigorous. The team undertook a 10-day training camp in Switzerland last August, testing the yacht and gaining exposure through competition with experienced teams, including the Seychelles national side.
In Thailand, the UAE competed in the second group and finished runners-up behind Oman, a result Al Mehairbi describes as both encouraging and motivating.
Ocean sailing, she notes, comes with its own set of challenges. Races stretch across multiple days, demanding sustained concentration, seamless teamwork and constant adjustments to wind and sea conditions.
“Being the only woman on board meant I had to work twice as hard,” she said. “Every decision matters, from trimming the sail to reading the water. You have to stay sharp at all times.”
Al Mehairbi credits much of her resilience to the support system around her. She points to the UAE’s institutional backing of women in sport, as well as the encouragement she receives from her workplace at Khalifa Port Free Zone, where flexible arrangements allow her to balance training and professional responsibilities.
Her experience racing with mixed teams is not new. In 2023, she competed with the UAE Special Olympics sailing team at the World Games in Berlin, contributing to a bronze medal finish in an inclusive competition that brought together athletes with and without disabilities, an achievement she considers among the most meaningful of her career.
Physically, the demands are unrelenting. Al Mehairbi maintains four strength and conditioning sessions a week, alongside up to four hours of daily sea training, a schedule she follows alongside her full-time job.
Yet her focus remains firmly on what lies ahead. With qualifications continuing and international competitions on the horizon, Al Mehairbi has set her sights on the highest stage.
“The UAE has everything it needs to reach Olympic sailing,” she said. “Whether in ILCA 6 or another class, my goal is clear. Every athlete dreams of the Olympic Games, and I intend to keep working until that dream is within reach.”
