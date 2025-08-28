Born and raised in the capital, Dr. Lamees is set to take part in the ‘aquathon’ (a mix of swimming and running) and freestyle swimming at the Open Masters Games, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from February 6 to 15. The Games are open to adults aged 30 and above (25 and above for swimming), welcoming athletes of all levels.

Dubai: She wears many hats and wears them well. By day, Dr. Lamees Abu Hlaiqa is a public health specialist. Outside work, she is a podcaster, social media personality, author, artist, and a mother of three. Add to that her athletic side – a marathon runner who will soon be competing in the Open Masters Games in Abu Dhabi.

“My motivation comes from the inside and the ability to fulfill a challenge and to test myself – that’s why I do marathons and transforming myself. After finishing a marathon it feels like I am born again,” she told Gulf News.

On Emirati Women’s Day , her message to women across the UAE is simple but powerful - it is never too late to challenge yourself, step out of your comfort zone and reinvent who you are.

Her journey, however, has been anything but effortless. From barely managing one kilometre to conquering 42 kilometres, she says the key is not natural talent, but consistency, discipline, years of training and just as importantly - the unwavering support of her family and friends.

It’s that euphoric finish-line feeling that keeps her running mile after mile. But running isn’t her only pursuit, she recently became a licensed scuba diver, and she also competes in HYROX, a global indoor fitness competition. For Dr. Lamees, staying in the comfort zone simply isn’t an option.

The drive to achieve came early. She credits her success to her mother, who was among the first Emirati women to earn a PhD in education at a time when higher education for women was rare. Growing up surrounded by books and medical encyclopaedias, Dr Lamees developed a deep passion for science.

Dr Lamees Abu Hlaiqa began her career in medicine, specialising as a haematologist treating blood diseases, bone marrow conditions and leukaemia. She studied under a scholarship at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), later completing an executive master’s in public healthcare administration - the field she now works in.

In 2015, her personal trainer encouraged her to try running. At first, she was nervous, few people in her neighbourhood ran at the time. But she soon discovered that running helped her both mentally and physically. “Running is like therapy for me. It is the best way to de-stress. When I need to clear my head, I head out for a run.”

“I saw it as something I had to conquer. I wanted to take charge of my own health,” she said.

Her path to running marathons began after becoming a mother of three. Pregnancy, she recalls, pushed her towards a healthier lifestyle but also left her struggling with weight and hormones. Balancing a demanding job with family life made fitness a challenge, but she was determined.

“If you asked me in 2018, I would have said even 10km was too much. Training for a marathon was completely different, I needed to push harder,” she said.

In 2018, she took part in her first community run, organised by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy. The atmosphere inspired her to keep going. Since then, she has completed more than 90 community runs, ranging between 5km and 10km.

The journey from hobby runner to marathoner was far from easy. “I wasn’t the best runner at first. I struggled to run even one kilometre,” she admits. But consistency became her strength.

She also remembers the sense of solidarity on the course. “Some runners were in pain or stopping because of cramps, but we don’t leave anyone behind. It’s a humanitarian experience, you never feel alone.”

“I dedicated each stretch to the people I love - 10km for my friends, 10km for my family, 10km for my parents, and the last kilometres for my children. The final two were for myself.”

Her daughter Shahad, who recently graduated from high school, has been her biggest cheerleader. “She supported me through almost every marathon, making sure I stayed on track with training and even taking care of me on rest days,” she said.

Despite her achievements, Dr Lamees is quick to admit she has had difficult days. “Of course, there were times I didn’t want to get out of bed,” she said. Her strength came from her family - her husband, mother, children, and friends.

She believes discipline is what makes success possible. “When you stick to a goal, you start to believe in yourself. That’s what makes it rewarding.”

Many might assume Dr Lamees is a master of multitasking, but she doesn’t believe in it. Instead, she focuses on one priority at a time.

Over the past seven years, she has watched the UAE’s running community flourish, especially among women. “We wear our hijabs, embrace our culture, and still pursue different kinds of sports. It’s about taking ownership of our health.”

“I’d get messages from people who had never run before, asking how to start. That inspired me to create my own running community. I even encouraged neighbours to join. Slowly, they started to participate in runs and some even made it to the podium.”

Laughing, she admitted: “My coach trains Ironman athletes, but he doesn’t know I signed up for the aquathon yet, he will probably find out from this article.”

For her, competing has a deeper meaning - it is about fulfilling a dream from her childhood. “When I was a kid, I’d watch the Olympics and dream of being one of those athletes. The Masters Games makes that dream possible. It’s for people of all skill levels over the age of 30, and the fact it’s happening in my beloved city - Abu Dhabi makes it even more special.”

Her next big challenge will be at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi, taking place from 6–15 February 2026. But instead of just sticking to running, she has decided to push herself further by signing up for an aquathon (a combination of running and swimming) as well as freestyle swimming.

Her greatest inspiration, however, remains her mother. “She earned her PhD at a time when it was rare for women, while raising seven children, most of whom went on to become doctors and successful professionals. She always believed in me.”

Her role models include Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and the country’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan . “She is the one who encouraged every Emirati woman. She’s a hero herself. And of course, Sheikh Zayed, may God bless his soul, who gave us the foundation to make our dreams possible.”

