Where to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day 2025 in Dubai: Top dining offers and sweet treats

Celebrate August 28 with exclusive teas, desserts, and offers across Dubai

Last updated:
Manuel Almario, Senior News Editor
5 MIN READ
Afternoon teas and complimentary treats await this Emirati Women’s Day
Pexels

Dubai: August 28 marks a special day on the UAE calendar, Emirati Women’s Day, a tribute to the resilience, achievements, and enduring legacy of women in the Emirates. To honour this occasion, some of Dubai’s finest restaurants and cafes are rolling out exclusive offers, from elegant afternoon teas and complimentary desserts to pink-themed treats and charitable bites.

Whether you're planning a ladies' day out, a solo treat, or a quiet moment of reflection, here are 12 fabulous spots across Dubai to celebrate in style and flavour.

1. L’Apéro, Sofitel Dubai Downtown – A Parisian-style afternoon tea for women only

Step into a chic, women-only afternoon at L’Apéro, featuring a sparkling Karkade mocktail, savoury bites like chicken musakhan and salmon with sumac, and sweets like pistachio madeleines and date scones. The entire restaurant will be privatized for women, making it an exclusive and elegant space to honour the day.

Location: Sofitel Dubai Downtown
D️ate and Time: August 28 | 2pm – 6pm
Call: +971 4 503 6666

2. Publiq, Four Points by Sheraton – Coffee and cheesecake on the house

Celebrate over lunch at Publiq, where all women will receive a complimentary cheesecake and fresh coffee as a token of appreciation. A perfect midday escape with friends or colleagues!

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road
Date and Time:️ August 28 | 12pm – 2pm
Call: +971 56 414 2213

3. Bosnian House Restaurant – Free coffee and Baklawa, no strings attached

No minimum spend, no catch; just drop by Bosnian House at Boxpark and enjoy a free cup of coffee and baklawa, offered to all Emirati women.

Location: Boxpark, Dubai
Date:️ August 28 | From 12pm until late
Call: +971 58 550 4006

4. Origami Sushi – Pink Cake with a purpose

Enjoy the limited-edition Pink Origami Cake in Matcha Raspberry, available from August 28–31. A portion of proceeds will go to a women’s empowerment charity, making your indulgence extra meaningful.

Location: Multiple UAE locations (Dubai Mall, DFC, Jumeirah, etc.)
Date: August 28–31 | Walk-in only
Various numbers by branch

5. INA at J1 Beach – Dessert, mocktail and a jewelry surprise

Ladies dining at INA will receive a complimentary chocolate and caramelised marshmallow fondant, a refreshing Mawu mocktail, and a voucher redeemable at MaximiliaN London, jewellery with your dessert? Yes, please!

Location: J1 Beach, Dubai
Date:️ August 28

6. Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery – 50 per cent off all day

From freshly brewed coffee to buttery croissants, Risen Café is offering 50 per cent off the full menu to all Emirati women at seven locations across Dubai.

Multiple locations
Date:️ August 28

7. Blume, Dubai Mall – Arabic afternoon tea with a floral twist

Enjoy a limited-edition Arabic Afternoon Tea at Blume, blending tradition with modern flair in the heart of Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue. Ideal for slow afternoons and heartfelt conversations.

Location: Dubai Mall (Fashion Avenue)
Date and Time: August 25–31 | 2pm – 6pm
Call: +971 04 495 6888

8. Around the Block – Pink Freddo Matcha and nostalgic softy

This neighborhood favorite is turning pink with a Strawberry Freddo Matcha, served alongside a Horlicks-flavored softy, evoking childhood memories and celebrating generations of Emirati women.

Location: Al Khawaneej, Al Wasl 51, Nad Al Sheba
Date:️ August 28 | All day

9. Raffles The Palm – Cocoa Mocha Cake

At Blüthner Hall, indulge in the Cocoa Hazelnut Mocha Cake — crafted exclusively for this occasion by Executive Pastry Chef Samith James. This decadent dessert blends rich cocoa with roasted hazelnuts and is perfectly paired with a complimentary hot mocha coffee.

Location: Raffles The Palm Dubai
Date:️ August 28–31
Call: +971 4 248 8888

10. La Niña – Afternoon table and jewelry workshop

Enjoy an artisanal afternoon tea followed by a jewelry-making experience guided by celebrated Emirati designer Azza Al Qubaisi. Sip, snack, and create a charm that commemorates the day in the most personal way.

Location: ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC
Date and Time: August 28 | 5pm – 7pm

11. Vida Creek Harbour

Honour strength, unity, and style with a chic Afternoon Tea set against stunning Creek views. Inspired by this year’s theme, “Hand in Hand”, enjoy a beautifully curated stand of sweet and savoury bites with your choice of signature teas.

Date and Time: Daily | 2pm – 7pm
Venue: Courtyard, Vida Creek Harbour
Call: +971 4 428 8888

12. Bijou Patisserie

In honour of the “Hand in Hand” theme, gather with inspiring women for Le Goûter Vault, Dubai’s award-winning Afternoon Tea at Bijou Patisserie. Enjoy handcrafted sweet and savoury delights served in the iconic pink vault, alongside premium teas, coffee, or homemade lemonade.

Date and Time: Daily | 2pm – 6pm
Venue: Bijou Patisserie, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Celebrate, indulge, empower

Whether you’re looking for a sweet gesture, a meaningful experience, or a full afternoon of indulgence, Dubai has no shortage of stylish ways to mark Emirati Women’s Day 2025. Support local brands, treat yourself, and celebrate the women shaping the future of the UAE, one delicious moment at a time.

Manuel Almario
Manuel AlmarioSenior News Editor
