Where to find Dubai’s dreamiest Christmas teas this year: 5 festive spots

These collaborations are straight out of a mood board
If Christmas spirit had a flavour, Dubai’s afternoon teas would have it sprinkled, dusted, and piped on top — complete with sparkles, themed setups, and collaborations straight out of a luxury mood board. From rose-red glam to Swiss chocolate decadence, here are the most magical festive teas you need to try this season.
A high-tea experience with a glamorous twist, Scarlet Afternoon Tea is all about rich reds, berries, spices, and show-stopping aesthetics. Created in collaboration with fashion brand Nicoli, this spread blends culinary artistry with high-fashion flair. You can enjoy seasonal treats, aromatic teas, and a setup so pretty you’ll resist touching the desserts (for about 10 seconds).
When: Daily, 12pm – 9pm
Where: The Tea Room, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel
Price: From Dh150 per person
If Christmas were a dessert table, it would look like this. It's all about maple-smoked turkey ham mini brioches, dill and lemon cream cheese cucumber boats, chicken empanadas, caramelised onion tartlets, berry tarts, velvet cake, Christmas macarons — and yes, homemade chocolate-orange scones.
With teas, rich hot chocolates, and a kids’ menu (plus board games for the whole family), it’s the perfect cosy afternoon outing.
When: 5 December – 4 January, daily, 12pm – 6pm
Where: Yasmine Lounge, Swissôtel Al Ghurair
Price: Dh149 for 2 adults + 2 kids
Fragrance meets flavour in this elegant Christmas collaboration. Expect beautifully crafted sweet and savoury bites inspired by Jo Malone’s festive scents, premium teas, festive beverages, and a luxurious holiday surprise — Jo Malone fragrances and a Bloomingdale’s gift card included. Yes, included.
When: 5 December – 7 January, daily, 2pm – 8pm
Where: Amber Lounge, Kempinski Central Avenue
Price: Dh300 for two people
Classic, elegant and beautifully festive, Al Bayt’s tiered tray comes loaded with seasonal favourites, savoury bites, hot beverages, and even the option to upgrade with bubbly. With themed décor completing the picture, it’s the kind of cosy-luxe Christmas moment you’ll want to frame.
When: 5 December – 7 January, daily, 2pm – 6pm
Where: Al Bayt, Palace Downtown
Price: Dh205 per person (soft drinks) |
Not an afternoon tea, but too festive to ignore — Swissôtel’s holiday spa specials pair rejuvenating treatments with a comforting cup of signature hot chocolate. Choose between:
Festive Glow Revival facial – cinnamon + frankincense radiance
Peppermint Luxe serenity massage – lavender and peppermint bliss
When: 3 December – 12 January, 10am – 10pm
Where: Swissôtel Al Ghurair
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox