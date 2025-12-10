GOLD/FOREX
Christmas in Dubai: 8 merriest spots for feasting, snowy fun and games

Poolside barbecue to winter reveries, Christmas in Dubai is looking very jolly

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Dubai is turning up the festive charm this season, and so you can relax after glitzy dinners, cosy takeaways, or a brunch, the city has your Christmas covered. From December 24 through January 7, these top spots are serving holiday magic — all you need is a little festive spirit (and maybe stretchy pants).

Zenon Dubai: A Winter reverie

This Christmas, Zenon Dubai invites guests to enjoy A Winter Reverie, a festive experience. Running from December 24, 2025, to January 7, 2026, the restaurant offers a limited-edition à la carte festive menu crafted by Head Chef Thomas Papas, designed to reflect the warmth of shared moments and the magic of the season.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, entertainment begins at 9 PM, featuring acclaimed opera and musical performances that set the stage for unforgettable evenings. Located at the Kempinski Central Avenue Hotel in Downtown Dubai, Zenon promises Mediterranean-Asian cuisine, dazzling décor, and festive joy, making it the destination to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

  • Where: Zenon Restaurant, Kempinski Central Avenue Hotel, Downtown Dubai

  • When: December 24, 2025 – January 7, 2026

  • Timings:

    • Festive Menu: 12 PM onwards

    • Christmas Eve and Christmas Day entertainment: From 9 PM

  • What’s happening: À la carte festive menu by Head Chef Thomas Papas, opera & musical performances

  • Price: À la carte festive dishes

    • Get ready for a feast for the senses — and maybe a few Instagram-worthy moments under the stars.

    Lunarossa: Italian Christmas vibes

    This festive season, Lunarossa is transporting Dubai straight to Italy with a two-day celebration full of authentic holiday cheer. On Christmas Eve (December 24), guests can enjoy a traditional seafood set menu honouring La Vigilia, one of Italy’s most cherished holiday customs, accompanied by a DJ spinning festive tunes and a lively game of tambola, complete with a special prize for the winner.

    The celebration continues on Christmas Day (December 25) with a Christmas Morning Brunch starting at 12:30 PM, featuring the special Menu di Natale and authentic Panettone.

    Where: Lunarossa, Business Bay, Dubai

    • Christmas Eve (Dec 24): Seafood set menu, DJ spinning Christmas tunes, tombola game

      • Time: 8 PM – 12 AM

      • Price: Dh500 per person

  • Christmas morning brunch (Dec 25): Menu di Natale featuring Panettone, DJ sets, family-friendly celebration

    • Time: 12:30 PM onwards

    • Dance, eat, and sip your way through an Italian-style Christmas.

    The St Regis Downtown Dubai: Festive luxe

    Go big or go home — The St. Regis is bringing classic grandeur and modern opulence to the holidays.

    • Highlights:

      • Christmas feasts and afternoon teas

      • Dining at BASTA! and Ginori Terrace

  • Date: December 4 – 30

  • Time: 12:30 PM – 12 AM

  • Price: À la carte

    • Expect sparkling views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa with a side of holiday magic.

    BAB EL BAHR: PREMIUM ROASTED TURKEY FEAST

    Levantine warmth meets Christmas cheer. Bab El Bahr is serving a 7–8kg roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing and seasonal veggies.

    • Where: Bab El Bahr by Al Hallab, Boulevard 29 Bld., Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

    • Price: AED 850

    • Extras: Additional sides from the à la carte menu

    • Pre-booking: Recommended for dine-in

    Elevate your festive table with classic Levantine flavours and modern holiday charm — the perfect centerpiece for family and friends.

    Alloro Ristorante

    Get ready to dig into Christmas at The First Collection Dubai Marina! Think roasted turkey with all the trimmings, a spiced Christmas pudding that hits all the festive notes. This traditional brunch is basically everything you dreamed of for Christmas lunch — and then some.

    • When: Thursday, Dec 25 | 1 PM – 4 PM

    • Where: The First Collection, Dubai Marina

    Dukes, The Palm Dubai

    This holiday brunch at Great British Restaurant, Dukes The Palm is serving up all the festive favourites — from a lavish buffet to games, a live band, a piñata, and of course, a special visit from Santa himself. Bring the whole family and soak in the holiday spirit while you munch, sip, and celebrate.

    • When: Thursday, Dec 25 | 1 PM – 4 PM

    • Where: Great British Restaurant, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

    Garden on 8

    This Christmas Day, the pub garden at Media One Hotel transforms into a festive playground! Live barbecue stations, party crackers, giveaways, and even a dusting of fake snow to set the mood. Feast on unlimited dishes before hitting the floor for a twirl to the beats of a live drummer — because why just eat when you can dance too?

    • When: Thursday, Dec 25 | 1 PM – 5 PM

    • Where: Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City

    • Prices:

      • Dh199 – soft drinks

      • Dhs299 – house beverages

      • Dh399 – premium beverages

    Food, fun, and festive vibes — all wrapped up in one merry package!Ditch the stuffy indoor brunch this Christmas and soak up the festive vibes poolside at Renaissance Business Bay Hotel Dubai! Perfect for those who like their holiday cheer served with sunshine, water views, and zero stress, this open-air Christmas Day Barbecue is a relaxed twist on the traditional feast.

    Set on the hotel terrace overlooking the Dubai Water Canal, the spread is all BBQ dreams come true:

    • Beef steak, chicken taouk, seafood skewers, calamari, salmon, corn, and beef sausages

    • Fresh salad bar & baked potatoes with sour cream

    Choose your sip: soft drinks or house beverage packages, and yes — pool access is included, making it a perfect family-friendly Christmas. Kids under six eat free, because everyone deserves a merry little moment!

    Event Details:

    • Date: 25 December

    • Timing: 12:30 – 15:00 (Beverages: 13:00 – 15:30)

    • Price:
      • AED 225 (soft beverages)
      • AED 350 (house beverages)

    Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
