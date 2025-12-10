Christmas in Dubai: 8 merriest spots for feasting, snowy fun and games

Poolside barbecue to winter reveries, Christmas in Dubai is looking very jolly
Dubai is turning up the festive charm this season, and so you can relax after glitzy dinners, cosy takeaways, or a brunch, the city has your Christmas covered. From December 24 through January 7, these top spots are serving holiday magic — all you need is a little festive spirit (and maybe stretchy pants).
This Christmas, Zenon Dubai invites guests to enjoy A Winter Reverie, a festive experience. Running from December 24, 2025, to January 7, 2026, the restaurant offers a limited-edition à la carte festive menu crafted by Head Chef Thomas Papas, designed to reflect the warmth of shared moments and the magic of the season.
On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, entertainment begins at 9 PM, featuring acclaimed opera and musical performances that set the stage for unforgettable evenings. Located at the Kempinski Central Avenue Hotel in Downtown Dubai, Zenon promises Mediterranean-Asian cuisine, dazzling décor, and festive joy, making it the destination to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
Where: Zenon Restaurant, Kempinski Central Avenue Hotel, Downtown Dubai
When: December 24, 2025 – January 7, 2026
Timings:
Festive Menu: 12 PM onwards
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day entertainment: From 9 PM
What’s happening: À la carte festive menu by Head Chef Thomas Papas, opera & musical performances
Price: À la carte festive dishes
Get ready for a feast for the senses — and maybe a few Instagram-worthy moments under the stars.
This festive season, Lunarossa is transporting Dubai straight to Italy with a two-day celebration full of authentic holiday cheer. On Christmas Eve (December 24), guests can enjoy a traditional seafood set menu honouring La Vigilia, one of Italy’s most cherished holiday customs, accompanied by a DJ spinning festive tunes and a lively game of tambola, complete with a special prize for the winner.
The celebration continues on Christmas Day (December 25) with a Christmas Morning Brunch starting at 12:30 PM, featuring the special Menu di Natale and authentic Panettone.
Where: Lunarossa, Business Bay, Dubai
Christmas Eve (Dec 24): Seafood set menu, DJ spinning Christmas tunes, tombola game
Time: 8 PM – 12 AM
Price: Dh500 per person
Christmas morning brunch (Dec 25): Menu di Natale featuring Panettone, DJ sets, family-friendly celebration
Time: 12:30 PM onwards
Dance, eat, and sip your way through an Italian-style Christmas.
Go big or go home — The St. Regis is bringing classic grandeur and modern opulence to the holidays.
Highlights:
Christmas feasts and afternoon teas
Dining at BASTA! and Ginori Terrace
Date: December 4 – 30
Time: 12:30 PM – 12 AM
Price: À la carte
Expect sparkling views of Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa with a side of holiday magic.
Levantine warmth meets Christmas cheer. Bab El Bahr is serving a 7–8kg roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing and seasonal veggies.
Where: Bab El Bahr by Al Hallab, Boulevard 29 Bld., Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai
Price: AED 850
Extras: Additional sides from the à la carte menu
Pre-booking: Recommended for dine-in
Elevate your festive table with classic Levantine flavours and modern holiday charm — the perfect centerpiece for family and friends.
Get ready to dig into Christmas at The First Collection Dubai Marina! Think roasted turkey with all the trimmings, a spiced Christmas pudding that hits all the festive notes. This traditional brunch is basically everything you dreamed of for Christmas lunch — and then some.
When: Thursday, Dec 25 | 1 PM – 4 PM
Where: The First Collection, Dubai Marina
This holiday brunch at Great British Restaurant, Dukes The Palm is serving up all the festive favourites — from a lavish buffet to games, a live band, a piñata, and of course, a special visit from Santa himself. Bring the whole family and soak in the holiday spirit while you munch, sip, and celebrate.
When: Thursday, Dec 25 | 1 PM – 4 PM
Where: Great British Restaurant, Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
This Christmas Day, the pub garden at Media One Hotel transforms into a festive playground! Live barbecue stations, party crackers, giveaways, and even a dusting of fake snow to set the mood. Feast on unlimited dishes before hitting the floor for a twirl to the beats of a live drummer — because why just eat when you can dance too?
When: Thursday, Dec 25 | 1 PM – 5 PM
Where: Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City
Prices:
Dh199 – soft drinks
Dhs299 – house beverages
Dh399 – premium beverages
Food, fun, and festive vibes — all wrapped up in one merry package!Ditch the stuffy indoor brunch this Christmas and soak up the festive vibes poolside at Renaissance Business Bay Hotel Dubai! Perfect for those who like their holiday cheer served with sunshine, water views, and zero stress, this open-air Christmas Day Barbecue is a relaxed twist on the traditional feast.
Set on the hotel terrace overlooking the Dubai Water Canal, the spread is all BBQ dreams come true:
Beef steak, chicken taouk, seafood skewers, calamari, salmon, corn, and beef sausages
Fresh salad bar & baked potatoes with sour cream
Choose your sip: soft drinks or house beverage packages, and yes — pool access is included, making it a perfect family-friendly Christmas. Kids under six eat free, because everyone deserves a merry little moment!
Event Details:
Date: 25 December
Timing: 12:30 – 15:00 (Beverages: 13:00 – 15:30)
Price:
• AED 225 (soft beverages)
• AED 350 (house beverages)
