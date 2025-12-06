Dreaming of a bright Christmas: Festivities throughout December at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

The hotel is rolling out events that bring people together and lift the mood
With the festive season fast approaching, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek has pulled a cracker of activities and events designed to get everyone feeling goodwill as we head towards the end of the year.
5th December
Joy to the World – Festive Tree Lighting Celebration
On 5th December the hotel will officially welcome the festive season with a spectacular Christmas Tree Lighting at Boulvar. Guests and visitors can step into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling festive lights, a life-size gingerbread house display, candy canes, wreaths, nutcracker soldiers, and a charming mini winter village. The evening will unfold with welcome drinks, the arrival of Santa Claus, a heartwarming choir performance, and the grand lighting ceremony—followed by joyful photo moments and Christmas cookies for kids alongside delicious canapés.
23rd November - 31st December
O Christmas Feast: Turkey & All the Festive Fixings
Boulevard Gourmet
For those looking to celebrate at home without all the hassle of cooking, the Turkey Takeaway from Boulevard Gourmet includes a perfectly roasted from 6Kg upwards, with all the traditional trimmings, for an unforgettable festive feast.
Packages include:
· 6 Kg – AED 549: Serves approximately 10 people
· 8 Kg – AED 699: Serves approximately 15 people
· 10 Kg – AED 999: Serves approximately 20 people
24th December
Sleigh Bells by the Creek: A Christmas Eve Dinner
Creek View Terrace
On 24th December, Christmas Eve takes on a magical outdoor celebration with breathtaking views of the Creek, set amidst a carefully crafted Christmas wonderland, where every detail evokes the joy, warmth, and spirit of the season. Guests can enjoy a sumptuous buffet and live stations, featuring roast turkey with complete trimmings, beef wellington, grilled seafood, and irresistible festive desserts such as Yule logs, Stollen, and Christmas pudding.
Every bite is a taste of the season’s magic! Guests will be serenaded by a live choir and band, filling the night with enchanting holiday melodies. Santa will be on hand for photos in the booth and guests can try their luck in a lucky draw with exciting prizes including staycation and brunch vouchers.
Packages include:
· AED 345 with sparkling beverages
· AED 319 with house beverages (Early bird rate: AED 149 until 14 December)
· AED 269 with soft beverages
· AED 119 for children aged 11 and below
25th December
Holly Jolly Christmas Brunch
Aseelah
On Christmas Day, bring the whole family and friends to the Heritage Brunch: Christmas Day Edition, a joyous celebration filled with festive décor and the enchanting sounds of live seasonal carols from a choir.
Indulge in a wide spread of over 200 dishes, featuring roast turkey with complete trimmings, beef wellington, seafood grill, and festive desserts including Yule log, stollen, and Christmas pudding. Every dish is crafted to make your holiday feast unforgettable.
Capture memories at the Santa photo booth and join our lucky draw for a chance to win exciting prizes such as staycation and brunch vouchers.
Packages include:
· AED 335 with sparkling beverages
· AED 315 with house beverages (Early bird rate: AED 149 until 14 December)
· AED 179 with soft beverages
· AED 99 for children aged 11 and below
Make this Christmas Day truly magical – a festive feast and joyful celebration for the whole family!
25th December
Oh Come, All Ye Seafood Lovers
Fish Market
For those seeking an alternative Christmas Day, The Fish Market brings family and friends together for a magical coastal Christmas feast with stunning views of the Creek. Delight in the freshest seafood highlights, including freshly shucked oysters, poached prawns, smoked salmon, marinated scallops, lobster thermidor, and grilled whole snapper or salmon, accompanied by select festive sides.
Packages include:
· AED 549 with sparkling beverages
· AED 499 with house beverages
· AED 449 with soft beverages
· AED 195 for children aged 11 and below
31st December
Glitterati: A Dazzling New Year’s Eve by the Creek, Illuminated by Spectacular Fireworks
Creek View Terrace
Ring in 2026 in dazzling style at Glitterati, the New Year’s Eve Outdoor Party at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek. Set against the sparkling backdrop of the Creek, this glamorous open-air celebration promises an unforgettable night beneath the stars. Guests can dance to live entertainment and DJ beats as a spectacular fireworks display illuminates the skyline—from the Creek to the Burj Khalifa. With exquisite cuisine, vibrant energy, and golden moments that last well into the new year, Glitterati is where the Creek truly comes alive in celebration.
Packages include:
· AED 595 with sparkling beverages
· AED 525 with house beverages (Early bird rate: AED 269 until 20 December)
· AED 465 with soft beverages
· AED 195 for children aged 11 and below
1st January
New Year Day Heritage Brunch: 2026 Edition
Creek View Terrace
Step into the New Year with Heritage Brunch: 2026 Edition, a grand New Year feast celebrating the timeless culinary legacy of Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek. Enjoy a magnificent spread of more than 200 dishes from the hotel’s most iconic restaurants, past and present, featuring beloved international flavours that have delighted guests for decades. Set against the lively backdrop of the Creek, the celebration comes to life with interactive cooking stations, uplifting music, and unforgettable moments shared with family and friends. A brunch where every flavour tells a story, and every dish pays tribute to a heritage of hospitality.
Packages include:
· AED 335 with sparkling beverages
· AED 315 with house beverages (Early bird rate: AED 149 until 20 December)
· AED 269 with soft beverages
· AED 99 for children aged 11 and below
Deck the Halls with Wellness & Joy
Blu2O Spa & Health Club
This festive season, the hotel is offering gift ideas for loved ones: the gift of health, relaxation, and vitality with Blu2O Gift Cards.
Ideal for:
- Rejuvenating spa treatments
- Swimming pool access
- Gym and fitness sessions
Available in any value – Blu20 Gift Card is the perfect way to help someone unwind, recharge, and feel their best.
As the year draws to a close, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek invites guests to embrace the magic of the festive season with unforgettable celebrations by the Creek. Each experience is designed to bring people together in a spirit of warmth, joy, and togetherness, creating golden moments that linger long after the season ends. For those wishing to celebrate in a more personal setting, the hotel also offers beautifully tailored private Christmas and year-end events, perfect for companies, families, and groups looking to make the season truly their own.
