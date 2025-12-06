Dreaming of a bright Christmas: Festivities throughout December at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

As the year draws to a close, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek invites guests to embrace the magic of the festive season with unforgettable celebrations by the Creek. Each experience is designed to bring people together in a spirit of warmth, joy, and togetherness, creating golden moments that linger long after the season ends. For those wishing to celebrate in a more personal setting, the hotel also offers beautifully tailored private Christmas and year-end events, perfect for companies, families, and groups looking to make the season truly their own.