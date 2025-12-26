With New Year around the corner, here’s what hotels across the UAE really cost

From Dh169 a night to Dh33,000 stays, here’s how much New Year 2026 will set you back
Dubai: With the New Year just days away, the UAE is slipping into full celebration mode. From landmark countdowns in Dubai to record-breaking displays in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, the country is preparing for one of its busiest festive weeks of the year.
But for residents and visitors planning a hotel stay during the New Year week, one question inevitably follows the excitement. How much does it actually cost to book a hotel during the peak holiday stretch?
A quick search on Booking.com and Agoda for the period between Sunday, December 28 and Saturday, January 3, covering six nights for two adults, shows just how wide the price gap is across the country. From budget-friendly stays to ultra-luxury addresses, New Year pricing reflects demand, location and proximity to the celebrations.
Hotels along Sheikh Zayed Road remain among the most sought-after for New Year's week, given their proximity to Downtown Dubai, DIFC and multiple fireworks locations.
For a six-night stay for two adults, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Dubai is priced at Dh10,335, with an additional Dh2,445 in taxes and charges. Nearby, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates comes in slightly lower at Dh9,900, plus Dh2,348 in taxes.
Mid-range options include Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, priced at Dh7,450, with Dh1,796 in taxes and charges. Several familiar business and lifestyle hotels, including Millennium Plaza Downtown, Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Mall Avenue, Staybridge Suites Dubai Internet City by IHG, and Novotel Dubai World Trade Centre, are clustered between Dh6,500 and Dh6,800 for the same six-night period.
At the premium end, pricing climbs sharply. Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai, is listed at Dh33,400, plus Dh7,635 in taxes and charges, while Address Sky View is Dh31,707, plus Dh7,254 in additional fees. One&Only One Za’abeel is priced at Dh29,050, and Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre comes in at Dh24,730.
In Business Bay, several lifestyle-focused hotels are priced between Dh10,000 and Dh11,000 for six nights. These include Barceló Business Bay Dubai, Lusso Hometels J One, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown by IHG, and Pullman Dubai Downtown.
Dubai Marina continues to command a premium during New Year's week, particularly for waterfront and skyline views. JW Marriott Hotel Marina is priced at Dh22,000, Vida Dubai Marina and Yacht Club at Dh19,995, and Jumeirah Living Marina Gate at Dh17,600.
More affordable Marina options do exist. Pearl Marina Hotel Apartments is listed at Dh6,081, while City Premiere Marina Hotel Apartments stands at Dh6,730 for six nights.
At the luxury end, Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas is priced at Dh34,200, while Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi comes in at Dh32,280 for six nights.
More central five-star options, such as Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers and Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Residences Emirates Pearl, are priced between Dh15,000 and Dh16,000, with Booking.com showing only limited availability remaining.
For travellers seeking more value, four-star hotels in the capital offer options starting from Dh2,300, rising to around Dh8,000 for the six-night stay.
Outside the major urban centres, per-night pricing drops significantly, even during peak New Year week.
According to Agoda, Umm Al Quwain offers some of the most affordable coastal stays. Palma Beach Resort and Spa is priced at Dh568 per night, while Flamingo Beach Hotel is listed at Dh896 per night. Villa options range from Dh2,818 to Dh4,000 per night.
In Fujairah, five-star hotels show surprisingly competitive rates. Al Bahar Hotel and Resort is listed at Dh740 per night, InterContinental Fujairah Resort by IHG at Dh1,422, Mirage Bab Al Bahr Hotel at Dh5,081, and Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort at Dh2,169. Several options between Dh400 and Dh900 per night remain available, though many four-star properties have limited rooms left. Villas range from Dh3,000 to Dh5,400 per night.
In Ajman, affordability stands out. The Saj Hotel is priced at Dh169 per night, while Crown Palace Hotel and Suites Ajman is listed at Dh339 per night.
Al Ain offers steady pricing, with four- and five-star hotels largely clustered between Dh400 and Dh500 per night.
In Sharjah, five-star hotels including Corniche Hotel Sharjah, The Act Hotel, and Sahara Beach Resort and Spa hover between Dh500 and Dh600 per night, while four-star options range from Dh300 to Dh600.
Hotel demand is being reinforced by the nationwide celebration programme. Dubai alone will host 48 fireworks displays across 40 locations, while Abu Dhabi is planning a 62-minute fireworks show at Al Wathba, alongside a 6,500-drone performance.
Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah are also rolling out multi-location celebrations, including beach fireworks, cruises and desert experiences.
New Year week pricing varies dramatically across the UAE, but options exist at nearly every budget level.
