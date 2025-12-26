With New Year around the corner, here’s what hotels across the UAE really cost

Dubai: With the New Year just days away, the UAE is slipping into full celebration mode. From landmark countdowns in Dubai to record-breaking displays in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah , the country is preparing for one of its busiest festive weeks of the year.

At the premium end, pricing climbs sharply. Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai, is listed at Dh33,400, plus Dh7,635 in taxes and charges, while Address Sky View is Dh31,707, plus Dh7,254 in additional fees. One&Only One Za’abeel is priced at Dh29,050, and Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre comes in at Dh24,730.

A quick search on Booking.com and Agoda for the period between Sunday, December 28 and Saturday, January 3, covering six nights for two adults, shows just how wide the price gap is across the country. From budget-friendly stays to ultra-luxury addresses, New Year pricing reflects demand, location and proximity to the celebrations.

In Fujairah, five-star hotels show surprisingly competitive rates. Al Bahar Hotel and Resort is listed at Dh740 per night, InterContinental Fujairah Resort by IHG at Dh1,422, Mirage Bab Al Bahr Hotel at Dh5,081, and Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort at Dh2,169. Several options between Dh400 and Dh900 per night remain available, though many four-star properties have limited rooms left. Villas range from Dh3,000 to Dh5,400 per night.

