NYE in UAE: Where to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks in Abu Dhabi

Ring in 2026 with Abu Dhabi’s most spectacular fireworks displays

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi lights up: From beaches to dunes, celebrate the New Year with dazzling views.
File photo

Abu Dhabi will light up this New Year’s Eve with spectacular fireworks, and there are plenty of prime spots to catch the show. From bustling city beaches to tranquil desert dunes, residents and visitors can find the perfect place to welcome 2026 in style.

Abu Dhabi Corniche

The eight-kilometre waterfront is a top spot for fireworks. Catch the best views at the MOTN Festival, Manar at Lulu Island, or Corniche Beach. For an extra thrill, rent a jet ski and enjoy the display from the water.

Yas Island

Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Marina, Yas Beach, and Manar at Samaliyah Island offer fantastic vantage points. Make it a full celebration with a two-night stay including a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, live entertainment, and access to Yas Island’s theme parks. Fireworks light up the sky at 9 PM and midnight.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba

Enjoy live performances and festival activities before watching the fireworks from the Camping Village, Heritage Village, or Majlis areas. This season, the festival features expanded international pavilions, an ice-skating rink, amusement park rides, and the Heritage Village showcasing traditional crafts, falconry, and camel racing. The festival runs until March 22, with entry priced at Dh10.

Liwa Festival

The iconic ‘Scary Mountain’ dune in Liwa is a desert favourite. Fireworks can be enjoyed from the main festival areas, Liwa Village, and surrounding dunes. Residents and visitors can also watch from the main areas around Tal Moreeb dune. The festival continues until January 3, with tickets at Dh10.

Spectacular views

For a perfect mix of action and relaxation, head to Al Hudayriyat Island. Enjoy cycling, surfing, or padel before settling in to watch the fireworks, with the best views from glamping or a beachfront picnic. Over on Al Maryah Island, spectators can enjoy the dazzling display from stylish restaurants, lounges, or waterfront spots.

No matter where you celebrate, Abu Dhabi’s New Year’s Eve fireworks promise dazzling lights, stunning views, and unforgettable memories to kick off 2026.

