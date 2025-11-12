While the luxury sector is setting new records, the price variation across the rest of Abu Dhabi remains wide. Beyond the Dh400,300 Rosewood suite, a King studio with a sea view at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is listed for Dh56,570 for a four-night stay for two adults. Other five-star options, such as an Ocean view deluxe king room at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, are listed at approximately Dh116,010 before taxes.