Where did Lando Norris party after winning F1 title

McLaren driver finished third in Abu Dhabi GP to take the championship

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
McLaren's Lando Norris celebrate after winning his first Formula 1 drivers' championship with Abu Dhabi winner at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 on Sunday.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: It was a night to remember for Lando Norris, who clinched his first-ever Formula One world championship after finishing third in Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The celebrations extended well beyond the track, continuing late into the night at a nearby hotel. Norris was seen partying enthusiastically with his family, girlfriend Magui Corceiro, and members of the McLaren team. The 26-year-old even treated onlookers to renditions of classic songs, delighting those gathered.

Norris arrived at the hotel alongside Corceiro, dressed in a crisp white shirt. Later, he was filmed singing Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” Several fellow drivers joined the festivities, including Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and his fiancee, Alexandra Saint Mleux.

A source told The Sun: “Lando’s family and friends started the party around 9pm, but he didn’t make it until 1am because he had so many interviews. He was up singing, and his family and friends really went for it — some didn’t stop until 6am, including his mum and dad.”

Earlier that day, Norris held his nerve in a tense championship decider, securing a podium finish that sealed his first F1 Drivers’ Championship. Starting second on the grid between Max Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, Norris knew that a top-three result would guarantee him the 2025 title.

“I’ve not cried in a while. I didn’t think I would, but I did,” Norris admitted in an emotional post-race interview. “It feels amazing. I now know a little bit of what Max feels like. I want to congratulate Max and Oscar — my two biggest competitors this season. It’s been a pleasure and an honour racing them, and I’ve learnt a lot from both.”

In a touching moment afterward, Norris’s mother, Cisca, offered Piastri a consoling hug, while both Verstappen and the Australian warmly congratulated the new champion in a show of true sportsmanship.

Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting.
