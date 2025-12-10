Where did Lando Norris party after winning F1 title

“I’ve not cried in a while. I didn’t think I would, but I did,” Norris admitted in an emotional post-race interview. “It feels amazing. I now know a little bit of what Max feels like. I want to congratulate Max and Oscar — my two biggest competitors this season. It’s been a pleasure and an honour racing them, and I’ve learnt a lot from both.”

A source told The Sun: “Lando’s family and friends started the party around 9pm, but he didn’t make it until 1am because he had so many interviews. He was up singing, and his family and friends really went for it — some didn’t stop until 6am, including his mum and dad.”

