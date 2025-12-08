Lando Norris’ first F1 world title a reward for his consistency

At the rain-soaked Brazilian Grand Prix last season, a fast-closing Norris skidded on the wet track and veered out of title contention. On a cool and dry night in Abu Dhabi yesterday, the only skidding he did was after the race, performing donuts to celebrate his first world championship.

"They are the ones who have supported me since the beginning. I mean it feels amazing. I now know what Max feels like! I want to congratulate Max and Oscar, my two biggest competitors the whole season."

He added: "I've not cried in a while and I didn't think I would cry, but I did. It's a long journey and first I want to say a big thanks to my guys, everyone at McLaren, and my parents.

And after his 18 th podium finish in Abu Dhabi, alongside his 7 race wins – Piastri finished with 7 wins and 16 podiums and Verstappen with 8 wins and 15 podiums – an emotional Norris said: "It's incredible. Pretty surreal. I dreamed of this for a long, long time – everyone does – and a lot goes into a season like this. A lot of ups, a lot of downs, but none of that matters if you try to come out on top.”

For Norris, the only reason he could still take a healthy 12 points lead heading into the season-finale in Abu Dhabi, despite Verstappen’s late-season resurgence, was the fact that he managed to finish on the podium in 17 of the 23 races till then, an almost 75 per cent conversion rate.

And from thereon, the title race completely unraveled for the 24-year-old Australian, as he had the mortification of then seeing Verstappen first equal him in Las Vegas and then go past him in Qatar to make it a three-way championship battle in Abu Dhabi.

Norris eventually regained his composure and the championship lead by one point for the first time since April in Mexico, followed by a perfect sprint/race from pole performance in Brazil.

McLaren wrapped up their second successive constructors' title in Singapore but that feat was overshadowed as the friendly but feisty relationship between their two drivers boiled over, sparks flying on the streets of Singapore as the dueling duo collided wheel-to-wheel.

The McLaren car was by far the fastest on the grid and only Red Bull’s Max Verstappen seemed capable of putting up a fight. The Dutchman was, however, 104 points behind Piastri after Zandvoort and was all but ready to throw in the towel.

For Norris, this was a painful period. Unlike Piastri, he wore his heart on his sleeve, publicly berating himself for the slightest error as he sought perfection, even though he had won 5 races during that period.

Abu Dhabi: When the Formula 1 bandwagon left Zandvoort following the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August, Lando Norris was in despair as he saw his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri build up a formidable 34-point lead in the Formula 1 world championship. It seemed a mountain to climb for the 26-year-old British driver in the last 9 races of the season, as his calm, metronomic teammate won 7 out of the 15 races. Nothing seemed to faze the Australian, and a three-win streak in Bahrain, Jeddah and Miami suggested the title was his to lose.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.