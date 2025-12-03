Why Norris needs to thank Antonelli if he wins drivers’ title in Abu Dhabi

A conservative estimate shows that the points Verstappen has lost either directly or indirectly due to the Mercedes driver comes to 13 and with Norris’ lead over the Dutchman being 12 going into the final weekend, it is safe to say that if the British driver wins his first world championship in Abu Dhabi — never mind the fact that the F1 website had, for some hours on Sunday, put 1 against the number of world championships already won by Norris — he will do well to invite the Italian youngster to dinner and thank him personally.