Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix as title fight heads to Abu Dhabi

Norris misses chance to seal his first F1 crown as Piastri takes second

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
1 MIN READ
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix, at the Lusail International Circuit, in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix, at the Lusail International Circuit, in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.
AP

Dubai: Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday to send a tense Formula 1 title fight into the season's final race in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

Championship leader Lando Norris would have clinched his first F1 title with a win but finished in fourth place, with his McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri placing second.

All three title contenders have won seven races this season. Verstappen is aiming for a fifth straight F1 title, with Piastri and Norris chasing their first.

