Abu Dhabi F1 title showdown looms larger after Norris, Piastri disqualified

As for Norris, while a 24-point lead is still a healthy one – he can win the title in Qatar if he earns two more points than both Verstappen and Piastri over the course of the weekend that also has a sprint race to add to the drama – the Las Vegas incident has proved that nothing can be taken for granted in what is surely one of the most exciting and closest three-way title races one has seen Formula 1. And if Verstappen somehow manages to win his fifth title come Abu Dhabi on December 7, it will surely be one of the greatest comebacks in Formula 1 history.