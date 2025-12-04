Norris favourite, but Verstappen won’t make it easy

Norris could have sealed the title earlier, but the dramatic Las Vegas weekend — where McLaren was disqualified — reignited the fight and ensured the championship would be decided in the final round. Following a challenging Sprint weekend in Qatar, and McLaren’s botched-up Safety Car call in the race, Norris leads Verstappen by 12 points, with Piastri another four behind — leaving all three firmly in the hunt.

Abu Dhabi: Just 58 laps separate championship leader Lando Norris from his first Formula One Drivers’ Championship title as he prepares for the season finale — the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. After 23 races in 21 countries across five continents, the 2025 Formula One World Championship reaches its climax this weekend, with three drivers still in contention for the crown.

This weekend, fans can expect an electrifying day-to-night spectacle at Yas Marina. Norris arrives with a healthy lead, followed by Verstappen, who has won the last two races and the Briton’s McLaren teammate Piastri, who seems to have regained his mojo in Qatar. The scenarios are simple: Norris needs only a podium finish to clinch the title while Verstappen, chasing a fifth straight championship, must win and hope Norris finishes outside the top three. Piastri must win and see Norris fall to sixth or lower for his title chances.

This is the first time in 15 years that a title decider features more than two contenders. The last multi-driver showdown came in 2010, when four drivers battled for glory and Sebastian Vettel triumphed over Fernando Alonso, Mark Webber and Lewis Hamilton, becoming the youngest World Champion at 23 years and 134 days.

“In terms of position, of course I have the most to lose,” he admitted. “I’ll do my best to stay on top until the end of the year. If it doesn’t go my way, I’ll try again next season. It’ll hurt for a while, but that’s life — you move on and aim to do better.”

“It’s the same as every weekend — nothing changes,” Norris said. “We’ve reviewed what happened last time out, what clearly didn’t go well, the mistakes made, and the less obvious areas to improve. That’s our normal post-race routine. Beyond that, nothing changes in how the team prepares. There’s more excitement, of course, but the work stays the same.”

“This has been my whole life,” he said. “It would mean the world to me and to everyone who’s supported me over the last 16 years. It would mean my life until now has been a success and that I’ve achieved the dream I had as a kid. It’s the reward for a lot of hard work — and it should go to whoever deserves it most.”

