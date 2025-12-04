Why you should be in Abu Dhabi this weekend

Check out the packed programme happening in and around Abu Dhabi GP in Yas Marina Circuit
Abu Dhabi: With record crowds set to descend in Abu Dhabi, fans can expect a packed programme both at Yas Marina Circuit and across Yas Island.
The signature Yasalam After-Race concerts at Etihad Park, adjacent to the Yas Marina Circuit, kick off before the racing even begins. ‘Beautiful Things’ singer Benson Boone is slated as the opening act of the series on Thursday, December 4, before Elyanna and Post Malone perform separate sets on Friday, December 5.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Metallica will bring their earth-shaking sound on Saturday, December 6, while pop queen Katy Perry will close the show with the race-day slot on Sunday, December 7.
The party on Yas Island will continue into the small hours, with acclaimed actor, producer, and DJ Idris Elba, legendary Berlin-based collective Keinemusik, and British DJ Calvin Harris confirmed to play the Official After-Parties
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was one of the first F1 races to introduce a public pit lane walk for ticket holders, and it remains one of the most popular fan experiences every year.
Responding to high demand, the 2025 edition will feature two F1 Pit Lane Walk sessions on Thursday, December 4. Both sessions give fans the chance to see teams preparing their garages and, possibly, even spot the drivers.
These experiences are complemented by the brand-new FAB Track Walks, which allow fans to explore the Yas Marina Circuit from a driver’s-eye perspective ahead of the season finale. During the evening FAB Track Walk, fans can continue along the circuit to Etihad Park, where Benson Boone will open the first After-Race Concert of the weekend.
Fans attending these experiences can access the circuit via the Main Fan Zone. All trackside experiences are exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders, with limited capacity and availability on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix delivers an unbeatable package beyond the racing. Multi-day ticket holders receive complimentary access to Abu Dhabi’s premier attractions, balancing the circuit’s high-energy atmosphere with family-friendly fun and cultural exploration.
This year’s ticket inclusions extend to major new cultural and architectural landmarks in the Saadiyat Cultural District: the cutting-edge multisensory art museum teamLab Phenomena, the recently opened Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and the Zayed National Museum, opening 3 December, one day before the Grand Prix programme begins.
#AbuDhabiGP ticketholders may bring up to four children aged 3—12 at no additional cost on Friday, with registration required via the Abu Dhabi GP app. Workshops on Abu Dhabi Hill, the Kids Play Garage, family zones and karting sessions will run throughout the weekend.
The Yas in Schools Experience Centre at North Oasis (N31 — N32) adds an immersive hands-on stop for families. Open to all ticket holders with a wristband collected from the North Oasis Info Point, the Centre will host motorsport-inspired STEM challenges and workshops for children and parents.
The new Yas Bay Family Fan Zone offers both ticket holders and non-ticket holders a family-friendly way to experience the Grand Prix atmosphere beyond the circuit.
Etihad Arena’s giant screen will broadcast every moment of the racing action, with car-themed movies shown during the evenings. Plenty of food options will be available inside the fan zone, along with restaurants across Yas Bay offering attractive meal deals throughout the weekend.
Families can enjoy racing-themed experiences, roaming musicians, and child-friendly activities. Yas Bay Family Fan Zone is an invitation for the whole city to be part of the season finale excitement.
Fans are encouraged to download the Abu Dhabi GP app ahead of arrival. All tickets are stored in the app, which also includes event schedules, circuit maps, FAQs and the Wayfinding tool for easy navigation throughout the weekend. Ticket barcodes are regenerative, so printed copies and screenshots cannot be used; live tickets within the app must be presented at entry.
