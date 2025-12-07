From pop stars to sports champions some of the popular names at Yas Marina Circuit
Abu Dhabi: The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix attracts a dazzling lineup of stars every year, and this edition is no exception. From elite athletes and top models to acclaimed actors, A-listers flock to the event in full force.
Here’s a look at some of the celebrities spotted at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of Sunday’s season-ending race.
World No 2 Jannik Sinner was seen with his girlfriend, Danish model Laila Hasanovic. The couple, linked since 2024, made their relationship more public during Sinner’s successful Vienna run and have since appeared together at several events, including recent outings in Dubai. Their appearance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix added fresh fuel to the ongoing interest in Sinner’s off-court life as his tennis career continues to rise.
Art historian, influencer and fashion figure Alexandra Saint Mieux — recently engaged to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc — was a notable presence in the paddock and hospitality areas. She also attended the birthday dinner hosted by Oscar Piastri’s girlfriend Lily Zneimer, alongside Pierre Gasly’s partner Kika Gomes and Esteban Ocon’s partner Flavy Barla.
The American pop superstar who will headline Sunday’s after-race concert at Etihad Park, made a discreet visit to the McLaren garage on Saturday evening. She met team members, posed for photos and then watched qualifying as a guest of the papaya-coloured outfit.
American singer Benson Boone stole the spotlight on Thursday during the after-race concert series. Earlier, he toured Yas Marina Circuit, greeted fans and mingled with several racing teams. Ahead of Sunday’s race, he even enjoyed a lap around the track with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Max Verstappen’s partner, Brazilian model Kelly Piquet, was on hand to support him throughout the weekend. She was among the first to congratulate him after securing pole position, sharing a celebratory hug and kiss in the paddock.
Former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone, a frequent visitor since handing control of the sport to Liberty Media in 2017, was seen catching up with familiar faces from across the F1 world.
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared with her husband James Matthews, at the Yas Marina Circuit.
