National Ambulance wraps up medical cover for Abu Dhabi F1 2025

Inside the medical operation that kept Abu Dhabi’s biggest race weekend safe

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
How National Ambulance delivered fast, round-the-clock care at the Grand Prix
How National Ambulance delivered fast, round-the-clock care at the Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance has concluded its emergency medical coverage for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, held at Yas Marina Circuit from December 4 to 7.

Medical teams were strategically stationed at key points around the circuit, supported by advanced medical technology and equipment. The operation ensured rapid emergency response and comprehensive care within the medical centre and across all circuit facilities, in line with the highest safety and quality standards.

More than 70 professionals on duty

National Ambulance deployed a team of more than 70 qualified personnel, including:

  • Doctors

  • Paramedics

  • Emergency medical technicians

  • Command and control centre staff

  • Pharmacists

  • Support personnel

The teams were backed by a fleet of 14 ambulances and first responder vehicles, providing round-the-clock coverage throughout the race weekend.

Close coordination with key partners

Operations were carried out in close coordination with strategic partners, including:

  • Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO)

  • Yas Marina Circuit

  • Ethara

Twelve years of continuous F1 support

This marked National Ambulance’s 12th consecutive year supporting the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, underscoring its long-standing commitment to high-quality emergency medical services.

Year-round presence at Yas Marina

Beyond major events, National Ambulance maintains a permanent presence at Yas Marina Circuit, offering emergency medical support for a wide range of activities, including entertainment events, motorsports, and community health and fitness initiatives.

