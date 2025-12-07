Inside the medical operation that kept Abu Dhabi’s biggest race weekend safe
Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance has concluded its emergency medical coverage for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, held at Yas Marina Circuit from December 4 to 7.
Medical teams were strategically stationed at key points around the circuit, supported by advanced medical technology and equipment. The operation ensured rapid emergency response and comprehensive care within the medical centre and across all circuit facilities, in line with the highest safety and quality standards.
National Ambulance deployed a team of more than 70 qualified personnel, including:
Doctors
Paramedics
Emergency medical technicians
Command and control centre staff
Pharmacists
Support personnel
The teams were backed by a fleet of 14 ambulances and first responder vehicles, providing round-the-clock coverage throughout the race weekend.
Operations were carried out in close coordination with strategic partners, including:
Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO)
Yas Marina Circuit
Ethara
This marked National Ambulance’s 12th consecutive year supporting the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, underscoring its long-standing commitment to high-quality emergency medical services.
Beyond major events, National Ambulance maintains a permanent presence at Yas Marina Circuit, offering emergency medical support for a wide range of activities, including entertainment events, motorsports, and community health and fitness initiatives.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox