GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi F1 2025: National Ambulance ensures full medical coverage

Comprehensive coverage ensures safety for drivers and organisers

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
UAE strengthens event medical readiness with expert deployment
UAE strengthens event medical readiness with expert deployment

National Ambulance is set to provide integrated emergency medical response at the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, taking place at Yas Marina Circuit from 4 to 7 December.

Marking its twelfth consecutive year at the event, National Ambulance has deployed specialised on-site medical teams to ensure the highest levels of safety for all participants.

This sustained contribution highlights the organisation’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s emergency medical response capabilities for major events while maintaining operational excellence in line with international standards.

Comprehensive medical deployment

The deployment includes around 70 qualified professionals, comprising doctors, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, command and communication center staff, pharmacists, and support personnel.

Supported by a fleet of 14 ambulances, the team will provide comprehensive medical coverage for Formula 1 drivers, team members, and event organisers across all areas of the circuit, including the Medical Center, throughout the race period.

Coordinated collaboration

National Ambulance is working closely with partners from the Emirates Motorsport Organisation (EMSO), Yas Marina Circuit, Ethara, and other strategic stakeholders to deliver seamless, coordinated, and fully integrated medical coverage across all aspects of the event.

Year-round support

Beyond the Grand Prix, National Ambulance provides year-round emergency medical services at Yas Marina Circuit, supporting a variety of activities including motorsport, entertainment, and community health and fitness initiatives.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rockwool Racing lead opening day at SailGP Championship

Rockwool Racing lead opening day at SailGP Championship

3m read
Record crowds expected for biggest ever Abu Dhabi GP

Record crowds expected for biggest ever Abu Dhabi GP

2m read
Yas Marina Circuit hosts summit on future of autonomous technology as Abu Dhabi becomes innovation hub

Autonomous Week: Abu Dhabi drives global tech

2m read
The 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place from December 4 to 7.

Abu Dhabi GP: Yas Marina Circuit unveils major upgrades

3m read