As boxer Mike Tyson once said, everyone has a plan before they get punched in the nose. This title could be decided on one moment of brilliance or madness. Sport is about surprises, uncertainty and fierce competition and the pinnacle of motor racing has it in abundance. The UAE is witnessing it all this weekend as the world's fastest put it all on the line. Few sports touch every continent and attract such a diverse crowd. From the historic tracks of Monaco and Silverstone to the relative newcomers such as Las Vegas and Miami, the travelling-circus that is F1 continues to excite and entertain those in the stands and watching on from home. This weekend, the UAE is the centre of the world.