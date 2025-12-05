I’m proud of my country’s achievements in motorsport, Ben Sulayem

Norris, Verstappen and Piastri set for a tense F1 championship showdown in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he feels a sense of national pride ahead of Sunday’s FIA Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as the drivers’ title race comes to a dramatic three-way conclusion in the UAE capital.
With Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri set for a tense championship showdown at the Yas Marina Circuit, Ben Sulayem is thrilled that his home country’s role in global motorsport will be showcased for a huge international audience.
“The UAE authorities have provided dedicated support for motorsport over many years, developing events that have put the country on the world sporting map, attracting competitors and spectators from around the world, and exciting F1’s global fan base,” said Ben Sulayem.
“As an Emirati, I’m proud of my country’s achievements in motorsport, as highlighted by the impact of the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As FIA President, I’m committed to continue to support the consistent efforts in the Emirates to build on the country’s status as a global motorsport venue,” he added.
The FIA President said Abu Dhabi’s major F1 impact reflects the growing influence of the Middle East with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE hosting races and forming a major part of the World Championship’s calendar.
Looking back to Abu Dhabi’s F1 debut in 2009, the UAE had been a motorsport leader for over 30 years, but hosting the championship at Yas Marina Circuit brought new challenges.
More than 700 marshals were needed, compared with 150 for a major rally. While 350 UK volunteers helped at the first Grand Prix, recruitment and training from that point built a UAE-based team, many of them Emiratis, known for their dedication.
“This was vital to allow the Grand Prix to become self-sufficient and achieve sustainability, a factor which is so important on a global basis, and central to the FIA’s strategy for motorsport growth and development,” said Ben Sulayem.
Looking ahead, the FIA President believes the future of F1 has never been brighter, with Cadillac joining as the 11th team next season, Madrid becoming the latest Grand Prix venue, and new FIA regulations set to deliver lighter, more agile cars running on sustainable fuel, marking the start of a new era for the sport.
Abu Dhabi has become a classic case of what the FIA looks for in a venue for F1 racing, starting with a strong local commitment to invest, not just in the race circuit, but in the infrastructure and services that are also vital to make the event successful.
Ben Sulayem said: “Through a strategic investment in building world class sporting foundations, and in particular the investment in the Yas Marina Circuit, the UAE has showcased the country’s travel and tourism attractions, its appeal as an investment hub, and its status as a desirable country in which to live and work.”
That investment has earned the Yas Marina Circuit its reputation as one of F1’s most luxurious race venues, while a multimillion-dirham upgrade has created one of the most technologically advanced race control rooms.
Throughout Sunday’s Grand Prix, race officials will be able to monitor 55 camera feeds, timing screens, race logs, and car trackers simultaneously, and this may be a key factor in a drivers’ title race with so many possibilities.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox