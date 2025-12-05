I’m proud of my country’s achievements in motorsport, Ben Sulayem

Ben Sulayem said: “Through a strategic investment in building world class sporting foundations, and in particular the investment in the Yas Marina Circuit, the UAE has showcased the country’s travel and tourism attractions, its appeal as an investment hub, and its status as a desirable country in which to live and work.”

Abu Dhabi has become a classic case of what the FIA looks for in a venue for F1 racing, starting with a strong local commitment to invest, not just in the race circuit, but in the infrastructure and services that are also vital to make the event successful.

Looking ahead, the FIA President believes the future of F1 has never been brighter, with Cadillac joining as the 11th team next season, Madrid becoming the latest Grand Prix venue, and new FIA regulations set to deliver lighter, more agile cars running on sustainable fuel, marking the start of a new era for the sport.

