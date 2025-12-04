GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
PHOTOS
PHOTOS
Photos /
Sports

Inside Yas Marina Circuit’s rise from desert blueprint to racing powerhouse

From bare sands to global stage, how Yas Marina Circuit became a motorsport masterpiece

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
Over the years, Yas Marina Circuit has evolved from a desert vision into a world-renowned motorsport hub, hosting the season-ending Formula 1 Grand Prix and a range of international events, becoming a symbol of innovation, speed, and the UAE’s growing presence in global racing.
Over the years, Yas Marina Circuit has evolved from a desert vision into a world-renowned motorsport hub, hosting the season-ending Formula 1 Grand Prix and a range of international events, becoming a symbol of innovation, speed, and the UAE’s growing presence in global racing.
Gulf News archives/Supplied/Virendra Saklani

In 2006, Abu Dhabi unveiled an ambitious plan to turn Yas Island—then a barren piece of land—into a global entertainment and sporting destination. At the heart of this vision stood the Yas Marina Circuit, a Formula 1 racetrack designed not only for speed, but also for luxury, innovation, and international prestige.

Construction of the 5.5-kilometre track began in May 2007. What followed was a transformation of epic scale—engineers and designers worked tirelessly to bring the desert to life.

By October 2009, the Yas Marina Circuit was ready to host its first Formula 1 race. It made its debut as the season finale of the 2009 F1 World Championship, featuring a dramatic sunset race format under floodlights. Red Bull Racing’s Sebastian Vettel took the win, ahead of teammate Mark Webber and newly crowned champion Jenson Button.

Since then, Yas Marina Circuit has become one of Formula 1’s most iconic venues. Known for its stunning waterfront location, illuminated night races, and modern paddock facilities, it has played host to unforgettable moments in racing history—none bigger than Vettel’s 2010 title win, clinched at Yas.

But the circuit’s impact goes beyond Formula 1. It has become a year-round hub for motorsport and entertainment, hosting events such as drag races, the Gulf 12 Hours, concerts, fitness challenges, and public driving experiences. It’s also home to the Yas Driving School and numerous community events that promote motorsport and healthy living.

From a dusty stretch of land to a global destination, the Yas Marina Circuit is more than just a racetrack. It’s a symbol of Abu Dhabi’s ambition, a stage for speed and spectacle, and a crown jewel in the world of international motorsport.

A record-breaking crowd is anticipated at this year’s Etihad Airways Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking place at Yas Marina Circuit from December 4-7. Last year’s edition welcomed 192,000 spectators over four days, and early indicators suggest the 2025 event will surpass that milestone. Fans from 105 countries are expected to attend, underscoring the race’s global appeal.

After a year of preparation, final arrangements are underway across Yas Island as all 10 F1 teams, 20 drivers, and eight headline performers prepare to arrive in the UAE.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi GP: F1 stars spotted as they arrive in UAE

1h ago2m read
Why you should be in Abu Dhabi this weekend

Why you should be in Abu Dhabi this weekend

3m read
UAE strengthens event medical readiness with expert deployment

Abu Dhabi F1: National Ambulance on standby

2m read
The 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place from December 4 to 7.

Abu Dhabi GP: Yas Marina Circuit unveils major upgrades

3m read