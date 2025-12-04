From bare sands to global stage, how Yas Marina Circuit became a motorsport masterpiece
In 2006, Abu Dhabi unveiled an ambitious plan to turn Yas Island—then a barren piece of land—into a global entertainment and sporting destination. At the heart of this vision stood the Yas Marina Circuit, a Formula 1 racetrack designed not only for speed, but also for luxury, innovation, and international prestige.
Construction of the 5.5-kilometre track began in May 2007. What followed was a transformation of epic scale—engineers and designers worked tirelessly to bring the desert to life.
By October 2009, the Yas Marina Circuit was ready to host its first Formula 1 race. It made its debut as the season finale of the 2009 F1 World Championship, featuring a dramatic sunset race format under floodlights. Red Bull Racing’s Sebastian Vettel took the win, ahead of teammate Mark Webber and newly crowned champion Jenson Button.
Since then, Yas Marina Circuit has become one of Formula 1’s most iconic venues. Known for its stunning waterfront location, illuminated night races, and modern paddock facilities, it has played host to unforgettable moments in racing history—none bigger than Vettel’s 2010 title win, clinched at Yas.
But the circuit’s impact goes beyond Formula 1. It has become a year-round hub for motorsport and entertainment, hosting events such as drag races, the Gulf 12 Hours, concerts, fitness challenges, and public driving experiences. It’s also home to the Yas Driving School and numerous community events that promote motorsport and healthy living.
From a dusty stretch of land to a global destination, the Yas Marina Circuit is more than just a racetrack. It’s a symbol of Abu Dhabi’s ambition, a stage for speed and spectacle, and a crown jewel in the world of international motorsport.
A record-breaking crowd is anticipated at this year’s Etihad Airways Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking place at Yas Marina Circuit from December 4-7. Last year’s edition welcomed 192,000 spectators over four days, and early indicators suggest the 2025 event will surpass that milestone. Fans from 105 countries are expected to attend, underscoring the race’s global appeal.
After a year of preparation, final arrangements are underway across Yas Island as all 10 F1 teams, 20 drivers, and eight headline performers prepare to arrive in the UAE.
