Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Formula One stars spotted as they arrive in the UAE

From Leclerc to Alonso, the F1 drivers enjoy their time out in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: As the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix reaches fever pitch and the Yas Marina Circuit comes alive with activity, we take a look at the Formula One stars who have touched down in the UAE.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc touched down in Dubai for the launch of Chivas Regal Crystalgold, held at Bâoli Dubai on J1 Beach. As the brand’s Global Ambassador, he joined the glittering celebration, met fans, posed for photos, and even jumped into a spontaneous chess match with professional players.
Williams driver Carlos Sainz visited Dubai Hills for the unveiling of Hackett London’s latest collection, accompanied by his father, rally legend Carlos Sainz Sr. The duo took part in a rapid-fire Q&A session and greeted fans, offering a laid-back, off-track glimpse into their dynamic ahead of race weekend.
Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso was seen outside Billionaire Dubai at the newly opened Mandarin Oriental Downtown, catching up with longtime friend Flavio Briatore. The pair share a friendship spanning more than twenty years.
McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri—both in the hunt for the championship—revealed their special 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix livery. Created by the McLaren fanbase, the “Papaya Army,” the custom design was brought to life in collaboration with Velo.
McLaren CEO Zac Brown arrived in the UAE, making a visit to Dubai’s Baseball United Ballpark. He met fans, signed merchandise, and enjoyed the festivities. Baseball United shared highlights of the evening, calling it an “incredible night at the ballpark with Zac and Tracy Brown from McLaren, celebrating UAE National Day in style and sharing our love for America’s pastime in the desert.” Brown also threw the ceremonial first pitch at Baseball United Ballpark on Eid Al Etihad.
