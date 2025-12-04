GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Formula One stars spotted as they arrive in the UAE

From Leclerc to Alonso, the F1 drivers enjoy their time out in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Abu Dhabi: As the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix reaches fever pitch and the Yas Marina Circuit comes alive with activity, we take a look at the Formula One stars who have touched down in the UAE.

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc touched down in Dubai for the launch of Chivas Regal Crystalgold, held at Bâoli Dubai on J1 Beach. As the brand’s Global Ambassador, he joined the glittering celebration, met fans, posed for photos, and even jumped into a spontaneous chess match with professional players.

Carlos Sainz

Williams driver Carlos Sainz visited Dubai Hills for the unveiling of Hackett London’s latest collection, accompanied by his father, rally legend Carlos Sainz Sr. The duo took part in a rapid-fire Q&A session and greeted fans, offering a laid-back, off-track glimpse into their dynamic ahead of race weekend.

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso was seen outside Billionaire Dubai at the newly opened Mandarin Oriental Downtown, catching up with longtime friend Flavio Briatore. The pair share a friendship spanning more than twenty years.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri—both in the hunt for the championship—revealed their special 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix livery. Created by the McLaren fanbase, the “Papaya Army,” the custom design was brought to life in collaboration with Velo.

Zac Brown in Dubai

McLaren CEO Zac Brown arrived in the UAE, making a visit to Dubai’s Baseball United Ballpark. He met fans, signed merchandise, and enjoyed the festivities. Baseball United shared highlights of the evening, calling it an “incredible night at the ballpark with Zac and Tracy Brown from McLaren, celebrating UAE National Day in style and sharing our love for America’s pastime in the desert.” Brown also threw the ceremonial first pitch at Baseball United Ballpark on Eid Al Etihad.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
