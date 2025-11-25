Record crowds expected for biggest ever Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Fans expected to travel from 105 countries for last race in the calendar on December 4-7
Abu Dhabi: A record-breaking crowd is anticipated at this year’s Etihad Airways Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking place at Yas Marina Circuit from December 4-7. Last year’s edition welcomed 192,000 spectators over four days, and early indicators suggest the 2025 event is set to surpass that milestone. Fans from 105 countries are expected to attend, underscoring the race’s global appeal.
Following Max Verstappen’s win and McLaren’s double disqualification in Las Vegas, the championship is now poised for a dramatic three-way showdown in Abu Dhabi. With just 24 points separating current leader Lando Norris from Oscar Piastri and Verstappen — and 58 points still up for grabs across the final two rounds — the title could be decided on the Yas Marina Circuit at the 24th and final race of the season.
After a year of preparation, final arrangements are under way across Yas Island as all 10 F1 teams, 20 drivers, and eight headline performers prepare to arrive in the UAE. With thrilling on-track action and an unparalleled entertainment line-up, organisers Ethara say the Grand Prix has evolved into a regional mega-event that attracts worldwide attention and reflects Abu Dhabi’s ambition.
Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: “Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the most anticipated weekend on the region’s sporting calendar and the one we prepare for all year. The 2025 event promises to be remarkable, with more fans, more racing, more entertainment, and exciting new experiences on and off the track. We cannot wait to welcome everyone in Abu Dhabi.”
Yas Island is already buzzing ahead of race week, with hundreds of specialists preparing the 5.28km track, grandstands, and fan zones, ensuring the iconic circuit shines on the global stage. More than 40,000 people are contributing to the event’s setup and operations, from UAE-based companies constructing temporary infrastructure to Ethara staff, F&B vendors, customer service teams, and volunteers welcoming guests at the circuit and Etihad Park.
David Powell, Ethara’s Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer, said: “The event has become our region’s Super Bowl. It is the biggest spectacle on the F1 calendar and an entertainment powerhouse, showcasing our ambition at Ethara. From concerts and parties to fashion and celebrity appearances, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a landmark destination event delivering unmissable enjoyment for all.”
This year’s Emirates NBD After-Race Concerts at Etihad Park will feature Benson Boone, Post Malone, Elyanna, Metallica, and Katy Perry. Official After-Parties will include performances by Calvin Harris, Idris Elba, and Keinemusik.
