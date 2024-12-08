Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, have attended the Formula 1 World season finale, the 16th Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, alongside Their Highnesses, Sheikhs and state guests.

The event, held at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Also attending were Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; as well as a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, state guests and dignitaries from all over the world.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, officially signalled the start of the race, marking the start of the Formula 1 season finale, after the UAE national anthem was played.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed extended a warm welcome to all guests and visitors attending this global event.

He congratulated all participating drivers and motorsport enthusiasts worldwide on the successful conclusion of the championship and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of organisers and partners in delivering yet another successful edition of this international sporting event.