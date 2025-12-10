Sulayem: I am proud of the achievements we have realised over last four years

“Around the world, we are working to broaden participation in motorsport through grassroots initiatives and inclusive programmes such as the Affordable Cross Car project and the Global Karting Plan. At the same time, we are strengthening our mobility mission globally, reinforcing our position within the automotive ecosystem, and leading discussions on sustainable cities, safer roads, and the future of transportation,” he added.

Dubai: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem expressed pride in the organisation’s progress over the past four years. “I am proud of the achievements we have realised over the last four years, and my focus remains on ensuring the FIA continues its transformation into an organisation that delivers meaningful value to society,” Ben Sulayem said as he welcomed nearly 500 senior FIA delegates from the motorsport and mobility sectors, representing 149 countries, to the FIA Annual General Assemblies in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, ahead of Friday’s 2025 FIA Presidential Election and the FIA Awards.

