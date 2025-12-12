Mohammed Ben Sulayem re-elected as FIA president for second term

Vote in Tashkent confirms continuation of reforms at global motorsport governing body
Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been re-elected as President of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) after the approval of his Presidential List at the FIA General Assembly held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The re-election marks the start of Ben Sulayem’s second four-year term, following his initial election in 2021. He remains the first non-European to hold the position.
During his first term, the FIA implemented a series of governance, operational and financial reforms aimed at stabilising the organisation. According to FIA figures, the federation moved from a €24 million loss in 2021 to an operating surplus of €4.7 million in 2024, its strongest financial result in nearly a decade. A €4.4 million operating surplus is forecast for 2025.
The reforms included tighter budget controls, expanded external audit processes and updated governance structures, which the FIA said improved transparency and accountability across the organisation. The federation also established a dedicated commercial function and increased investment in member clubs and long-term development programmes.
Alongside financial restructuring, the FIA expanded its regional development activities, strengthened engagement on road safety and sustainable mobility, and increased support for grassroots motorsport participation worldwide.
Ben Sulayem said: “Thank you to all our FIA members for voting in remarkable numbers and placing your trust in me once again. We have overcome many obstacles but here today, together, we are stronger than ever. "
“It is truly an honour to be FIA President, and I am committed to continuing to deliver for the FIA, for motorsport, for mobility, and for our Member Clubs in every region around the world,” he added.
The election was conducted in accordance with FIA statutes through a formal voting process involving member organisations from across its global network.
