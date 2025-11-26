Ben Sulayem says Qatar GP is symbol of country’s ambition

Since joining F1 calendar in 2021, Lusail has become a key fixture
Dubai: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says the Qatar Grand Prix is poised to once again demonstrate the Middle East’s growing influence in Formula 1 — and its significance to the future of global motorsport — as the drivers’ title battle approaches its climax.
As this year’s penultimate round gets under way on Sunday, the Lusail International Circuit continues to expand its role in developing new talent, supporting the FIA’s mission to broaden access to the sport. Qatar’s growing motorsport ecosystem — from expanded FIA karting programmes to the Formula 4 Middle East Championship and increased investment in training officials and volunteers — offers young drivers and aspiring professionals a clear, affordable pathway to the top tiers of racing.
“The Qatar Grand Prix is more than a race; it represents the nation’s ambition not only to host major events, but to nurture motorsport from the grassroots to the global stage,” said Ben Sulayem. “Lusail International Circuit stands as both a world-class Formula 1 venue and a testament to our shared vision of combining technology, sustainability, and long-term commitment to the sport.
“As we look forward, this Grand Prix reinforces our confidence in the Middle East and the vital role the region plays on the championship calendar — building passionate fan communities and promoting inclusivity. This is central to the FIA’s wider strategy for motorsport growth and development,” he added.
Since joining the F1 calendar in 2021, Lusail has become a key fixture thanks to its flowing 16-corner layout and multiple overtaking opportunities, creating ideal conditions for close and competitive racing. The circuit’s dramatic floodlighting delivers one of F1’s most striking night-race atmospheres, enhanced further by the state-of-the-art upgrades completed during its renovation two years ago.
These improvements — including a 402-metre pit lane with 50 garages, new race control, media and medical centres, modernised lighting systems, and 2.5km of FIA-approved debris fencing — underline Lusail’s commitment to innovation and to meeting the FIA’s highest safety and technical standards.
The FIA remains dedicated to expanding accessibility and diversity within motorsport worldwide, ensuring equal opportunities for emerging talent. A key component of this effort in the region is the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup, founded by Ben Sulayem in 2020. This year’s edition, held at Lusail last month by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), was a major success, drawing more than 170 drivers from 18 countries.
Ben Sulayem also has a long-standing personal connection with Qatar, having won the country’s round of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship nine times between 1988 and 2002. Ahead of last year’s Grand Prix, he met with Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, and the Minister of Sports and Youth, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al Thani, to discuss Qatar’s expanding role in global motorsport.
