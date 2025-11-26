Ben Sulayem says Qatar GP is symbol of country’s ambition

As this year’s penultimate round gets under way on Sunday, the Lusail International Circuit continues to expand its role in developing new talent, supporting the FIA’s mission to broaden access to the sport. Qatar’s growing motorsport ecosystem — from expanded FIA karting programmes to the Formula 4 Middle East Championship and increased investment in training officials and volunteers — offers young drivers and aspiring professionals a clear, affordable pathway to the top tiers of racing.

The FIA remains dedicated to expanding accessibility and diversity within motorsport worldwide, ensuring equal opportunities for emerging talent. A key component of this effort in the region is the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup, founded by Ben Sulayem in 2020. This year’s edition, held at Lusail last month by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), was a major success, drawing more than 170 drivers from 18 countries.

“The Qatar Grand Prix is more than a race; it represents the nation’s ambition not only to host major events, but to nurture motorsport from the grassroots to the global stage,” said Ben Sulayem. “Lusail International Circuit stands as both a world-class Formula 1 venue and a testament to our shared vision of combining technology, sustainability, and long-term commitment to the sport.

