Timeline of how Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Mleux went from private romance to officially engaged

After years of keeping love private, Charles and Alexandra announce engagement with Leo
Dubai: Charles Leclerc and influencer Alexandra Mleux have mastered the art of keeping things low-key. Since they were first spotted together in late 2023, the couple has stayed largely out of the spotlight, attending only a handful of red carpet events and rarely posting about each other online. But with their recent engagement, fans might finally get more glimpses into their love story.
Alexandra isn't just known as Charles' partner. She's a public figure in her own right, with nearly two million TikTok followers and three million on Instagram. Her content is a vibrant mix of makeup tutorials, baking videos, travel diaries, and behind-the-scenes moments from around the world. She even runs a second Instagram account dedicated entirely to her passion for art.
On November 3, 2025, the 28-year-old Monegasque driver and Alexandra made it official. They announced their engagement with a series of romantic photos on Instagram and Facebook, captioned simply "Mr and Mrs Leclerc" with a ring emoji.
The proposal had an adorable twist. Their dachshund Leo played cupid, sporting a bone-shaped dog tag on a bow tie engraved with "Dad wants to marry you." Alexandra was seen beaming while showing off her dazzling engagement ring, and fans couldn't get enough.
Rumours started swirling when Charles and Alexandra were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week. At the time, Alexandra's social media was private, and Charles stayed silent about the speculation.
Charles confirmed he was in a relationship, though he didn't name Alexandra directly. A few months later, the mystery was solved.
The couple made their official debut at Wimbledon, attending Day 8 of the tennis championships. They were photographed sharing sweet moments together, seated alongside fellow F1 driver Pierre Gasly and his partner Francisca Gomes.
Their public appearances continued with a Lakers game in Los Angeles and a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague basketball match in Monaco. The couple looked relaxed and happy, keeping things low-key but clearly enjoying each other's company.
Charles and Alexandra welcomed a new member to their family: a dachshund puppy named Leo. Charles shared adorable Instagram photos of baby Leo, including one of him playfully chewing what appeared to be Alexandra's hand. Alexandra posted her own TikTok video snuggling with their new furry friend, and Leo quickly became a regular face at F1 events.
Alexandra joined Charles to celebrate his first Monaco Grand Prix win, attending the official Gala Dinner and even making a brief appearance in his race-day YouTube vlog. It was a milestone moment for both of them.
The couple spent the holidays together in Mexico. While Alexandra kept Charles mostly off her social media, she did share a sweet family photo featuring Leo.
Charles and Alexandra arrived hand-in-hand at the F1 The Movie film screening in Monaco, looking every bit the power couple. Leo, unfortunately, didn't make this particular red carpet appearance.
The couple shared their engagement news with the world, posting romantic photos captioned "Mr and Mrs Leclerc" with their beloved Leo once again stealing the show.
Congratulations are definitely in order for these two. Their romance has grown quietly but steadily in the public eye, and fans are excited to see what comes next for the newly engaged couple.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox