F1 star announces engagement to his Parisian muse
Formula 1 fans, start your engines: Charles Leclerc is to be married, soon. On November 2, the Scuderia Ferrari driver announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux with a simple, yet perfectly cheeky Instagram caption: “Mr². & Mrs. Leclerc.”
carousel of photos showcased Alexandra’s dazzling oval diamond ring, a studded band, and their long-haired dachshund Leo — who clearly played a starring role in the proposal. In one snap, Leo sported a tag that read, “Dad wants to marry you!”, surrounded by cakes, roses, and a bone-shaped treat engraved with “She said yes!”
At 28, Leclerc is battling for the Formula 1 championship, and insiders say having Alexandra by his side has been a stabilising force through the high-pressure grind of the Brazilian Grand Prix. For fans, seeing a driver’s personal life offers a glimpse into their mental resilience — and apparently, love fuels Leclerc’s record-breaking performance on the track.
At 27, Alexandra is a French force of art, fashion, and digital media. A Louvre-trained art historian, she specializes in 20th-century movements — basically, she’s as cultured as she is stylish, perfectly complementing F1’s glamorous lifestyle.
Love ignited at Paris Fashion Week in March 2023, right after Leclerc’s first Ferrari victory in Australia. Soon after, they welcomed their four-legged sidekick, Leo, into the family. While the world first spotted them at Wimbledon, their romance had quietly begun on an off-season Paris trip.
They went public at the 2024 Monaco GP, making a red-carpet debut that cemented Alexandra’s place in his fast-paced life. Since then, they’ve enjoyed low-key NBA dates and shared a home — proving that even F1 champions need calm, supportive partners off the track.
The engagement announcement was equal parts fairy-tale and F1 flair. Photos captured Alexandra’s radiant smile as Leclerc knelt, their embrace under golden hour light, and a close-up of her 5-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, sourced straight from Paris. And of course, Leo stole the show with his “Dad wants to marry you!” collar.
The post racked up 247,000 likes in hours, blending heart-melting romance with Leclerc’s signature emoji-filled brevity. One thing’s clear: this is one pit stop Leclerc won’t be leaving anytime soon.
