Alex Eala: I’m so proud of myself and what I’ve accomplished

Dubai: Filipino tennis standout Alexandra Eala has enjoyed a whirlwind season, rocketing into the Top 50 after beginning the year at No 147.
“I’m so proud of myself and what I’ve accomplished. I’m also proud and grateful for my team and all the effort they’ve put in. I’m just happy they can see the results and that I get to share this happiness with them,” the 20-year-old told Vogue.
Her remarkable rise earned her a nomination for the WTA Newcomer of the Year award, alongside fellow rising stars Victoria Mboko, Iva Jovic, and Lois Boisson.
This year, Eala captured her first WTA 125 title in Guadalajara and reached her first WTA 250 final at the Eastbourne Open. On the English grass, she held four match points before narrowly falling to Australian teenager Maya Joint.
“Tennis is such a beautiful sport because it really keeps you grounded,” she reflected. “You learn to lose — because you lose almost every week. What I’ve learnt is that there will always be someone better, so I just try to be the best version of myself.”
One of her defining moments came in Miami, where she surged from No 140 to No 75 by March. Eala stunned the field by defeating three Grand Slam champions — Jelena Ostapenko (No 25), Madison Keys (No 5), and Iga Swiatek (No 2) — all in straight sets, earning her first WTA 1000 semi-final appearance.
In the semis, she pushed world No 4 Jessica Pegula to three sets (6—7, 7—5, 6—3) before bowing out.
“It’s not typical for me to be that upbeat after a loss, but I was just so thankful. I lost, but I fought hard. When I sat down and looked at the crowd, there were countless Filipino flags. I was in Miami, playing an American, but the stadium was full of Filipinos. I felt so supported and so loved,” she said.
Even in defeat, Eala became one of the tournament’s standout stories. Her strong performance — and the massive Filipino turnout — boosted her visibility, leading to a surge of sponsorships and media attention. “I like to emulate the best of us Filipinos,” she said of her supporters, especially meaningful for a country with little tennis tradition and no previous Top 50 player.
A product of the Rafa Nadal Academy, Eala built an impressive junior resume, highlighted by the 2022 US Open Girls’ Singles title and a career-high No 2 ranking in the ITF juniors. But in 2025, she transitioned from promising prospect to genuine Tour threat — and at just 20, she is eager to build on her momentum next season. “I’m hungry to do even more and to work even harder,” she added.
