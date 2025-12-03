Alex Eala: I’m so proud of myself and what I’ve accomplished

“I’m so proud of myself and what I’ve accomplished. I’m also proud and grateful for my team and all the effort they’ve put in. I’m just happy they can see the results and that I get to share this happiness with them,” the 20-year-old told Vogue.

A product of the Rafa Nadal Academy, Eala built an impressive junior resume, highlighted by the 2022 US Open Girls’ Singles title and a career-high No 2 ranking in the ITF juniors. But in 2025, she transitioned from promising prospect to genuine Tour threat — and at just 20, she is eager to build on her momentum next season. “I’m hungry to do even more and to work even harder,” she added.

Even in defeat, Eala became one of the tournament’s standout stories. Her strong performance — and the massive Filipino turnout — boosted her visibility, leading to a surge of sponsorships and media attention. “I like to emulate the best of us Filipinos,” she said of her supporters, especially meaningful for a country with little tennis tradition and no previous Top 50 player.

“It’s not typical for me to be that upbeat after a loss, but I was just so thankful. I lost, but I fought hard. When I sat down and looked at the crowd, there were countless Filipino flags. I was in Miami, playing an American, but the stadium was full of Filipinos. I felt so supported and so loved,” she said.

One of her defining moments came in Miami, where she surged from No 140 to No 75 by March. Eala stunned the field by defeating three Grand Slam champions — Jelena Ostapenko (No 25), Madison Keys (No 5), and Iga Swiatek (No 2) — all in straight sets, earning her first WTA 1000 semi-final appearance.

“Tennis is such a beautiful sport because it really keeps you grounded,” she reflected. “You learn to lose — because you lose almost every week. What I’ve learnt is that there will always be someone better, so I just try to be the best version of myself.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.