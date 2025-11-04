My dreams have truly come alive, Alex Eala says after remarkable season

20-year-old Filipino tennis star earns a praise from Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel
Dubai: Alex Eala has looked back on a remarkable WTA season that saw her emerge as one of the world’s top tennis players.
The 20-year-old Filipina star climbed to a career-high ranking of World No. 50, breaking into the WTA Top 100 for the first time, making history for Philippine tennis, and capturing her maiden WTA 125 title.
“My season comes to an end. I have no words to describe what 2025 has brought me. My dreams have truly come alive,” Eala wrote in a heartfelt post on Monday.
“It’s such a privilege to look back at this year and relive these amazing moments through memory. Everything that’s happened this season—and all the emotions that came with it—is a love letter to my family, friends, team, every supporter who’s been part of my tennis journey, and of course, to baby Alex.”
Eala added that while this season has concluded, it “marks the beginning of what I hope will be a long, happy, and fruitful career on tour.”
Starting the year ranked No. 130, Eala surged 80 spots to become the first Filipina to ever break into the world’s Top 50, finishing the season with a 40–26 win–loss record.
Throughout the year, Eala displayed tremendous growth — not only in skill but also in composure. Whether fighting back from a set down or holding her nerve in grueling tiebreaks, she showed a newfound steadiness that turned tight matches into career-defining victories.
Her season came to a close after a Round of 16 loss to Victoria Mboko at the Hong Kong Open.
Meanwhile, Maribel Nadal, sister of tennis legend Rafael Nadal and a figure at the Rafa Nadal Academy where Eala trains, congratulated the Filipina star on her milestone achievement.
“Amazing season, Alex,” Maribel commented.
