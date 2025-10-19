GOLD/FOREX
Alex Eala finds new doubles partner in Nadiia Kichenok at Guangzhou Open

20-year-old Filipino last played doubles at Wimbledon in early July

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: Alexandra Eala is set to make her return to doubles competition as she partners with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok (world No 62) at the WTA 250 Guangzhou Open.

The 20-year-old Filipino, currently ranked No 54 in singles, last played doubles at Wimbledon in early July. There, she and Eva Lys exited in the first round, falling to Quinn Gleason and Ingrid Martins, 4–6, 2–6.

Eala’s doubles campaign in Guangzhou runs parallel to her singles bid, which is scheduled to begin soon. She’s aiming to build momentum on the fifth leg of her Asian swing after early exits in Osaka and the qualifying rounds in Wuhan.

Eala and Kichenok will make their team debut on Monday against the duo of Emily Appleton and Qianhui Tang.

This marks Eala’s fifth tournament in Asia this season, following stops in Jingshan, Suzhou, Osaka, and Wuhan.

Appleton and Tang, meanwhile, are reuniting for the first time since May, when they reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo, France.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.


