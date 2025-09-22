GOLD/FOREX
Can Alex Eala break into Top 50 as she begins her Asia swing?

The Filipino tennis star had a dream run at Mexico and Brazil

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Alexandra Eala is currently ranked World No 57.
Dubai: After a well-earned break in Manila following a breakthrough run across Mexico and Brazil, Filipina tennis star Alex Eala is set to kick off her Asian swing with high hopes and rising momentum. With her eyes firmly set on cracking the WTA Top 50 for the first time, all eyes will be on the 20-year-old as she begins her campaign at the Jingshan Tennis Open in Hubei Province, China.

Currently ranked World No 57, Eala will be the top seed in the tournament and is scheduled to face Belarusian Aliona Falei in the Round of 32 of the women’s singles draw.

Her recent performance speaks volumes: Eala captured her first-ever WTA 125 title at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico, stringing together a flawless five-match streak. That win not only earned her vital ranking points but also marked a historic moment — making her the first Filipina to win a WTA title.

Even before that, Eala made global headlines with a stunning semi-final run at the Miami Open last April. She upset some of the sport’s biggest names, including Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek, showcasing both her composure and versatility on hard courts.

As part of her Asian swing, Eala is also slated to compete at the Hong Kong Open, scheduled from October 27 to November 2, which presents another major opportunity to earn ranking points and boost her Top 50 bid.

With the WTA season entering its final stretch and the year-end rankings looming, every win counts. If Eala can capitalise on her top-seed status in China and go deep in Hong Kong, she could very well make history again — this time by becoming the first Filipina to break into the WTA Top 50.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
