Alex Eala: Rapid rise in tennis rankings, what's next?

Background and training

Born in Quezon City, Philippines, Eala began playing tennis at age four and trained at the prestigious Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, from age 13.

Her time at the academy honed her aggressive baseline game and mental toughness, laying the groundwork for her professional career. She graduated in 2023, with Rafael Nadal presenting her diploma, and credits the academy for building on her family’s foundational support.