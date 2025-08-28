Alex Eala: Rapid rise in tennis rankings, what's next?

Her journey continues to redefine Filipino tennis, blending ambition with national pride
Manila: Alexandra "Alex" Eala, a 20-year-old Filipino tennis prodigy, has had a phenomenal run, making a meteoric rise in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.
Her journey continues to redefine Filipino tennis, blending discipline, personal ambition with national pride.
Her rapid rise in the WTA rankings stems from her junior success, elite training, and standout 2025 performances, particularly at the Miami Open.
Her historic first-round win at the 2025 US Open showcased her resilience, though her second-round loss to Cristina Bucsa halted the momentum.
For the young prodigy, it's probably a temporary setback.
Why? Let's break it down:
Background and training
Born in Quezon City, Philippines, Eala began playing tennis at age four and trained at the prestigious Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, from age 13.
Her time at the academy honed her aggressive baseline game and mental toughness, laying the groundwork for her professional career. She graduated in 2023, with Rafael Nadal presenting her diploma, and credits the academy for building on her family’s foundational support.
Junior success
Eala’s junior career set the stage for her professional breakthroughs. She won the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 French Open girls’ doubles titles and became the first Filipino to claim a junior Grand Slam singles title at the 2022 US Open, defeating No. 2 seed Lucie Havlickova 6-2, 6-4.
These achievements boosted her confidence and visibility, positioning her as a rising star.
2025 Breakout Performances
Alex's 2025 season was pivotal. At the Miami Open, as a wildcard ranked No. 140, she stunned the tennis world by defeating three Grand Slam champions — Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and world No. 2 Iga Swiatek — en route to the semifinals, becoming the first Filipina to reach this stage at a WTA 1000 event.
This run propelled her to No. 75 in the WTA rankings, guaranteeing her main-draw entry into the 2025 French Open.
She further solidified her rise by reaching her first WTA final in Eastbourne in June 2025, facing defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, which elevated her to No. 56, as per US Open.
How did she rise so fast this year? The numbers show: Her 68.4% win rate in 2025 and four victories over top-20 players underscored her growing prowess, reports ESPN.
Eala made history at the 2025 US Open, becoming the first Filipino to win a main-draw singles match in the Open Era.
On August 24, 2025, she staged a dramatic comeback against No. 14 seed Clara Tauson, overcoming a 5-1 deficit in the third set to win 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (11) in a 2-hour-36-minute thriller.
This victory, fuelled by a supportive crowd in Queens and a controversial net-call ruling, boosted her live WTA ranking to No. 65, with potential to reach the top 60 with another win.
Despite her historic first-round win, Eala’s 2025 US Open run ended in the second round on August 27, 2025, against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa.
Although Eala was favoured, ranked No. 71 compared to Bucsa’s No. 95, she fell in a competitive match, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.
Bucsa, a doubles specialist with a prior win over 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, capitalised on her hard-court experience, having previously defeated Eala in a 2021 ITF event.
Eala’s exit was disappointing, as her draw had opened up, offering a potential third-round clash with No. 19 seed Elise Mertens or a blockbuster fourth-round match against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka or Filipina-Canadian Leylah Fernandez.
Alex's US Open performance, though cut short, has set the stage for further growth. Here’s what lies ahead, based on recent reports:
Upcoming tournaments
Brazil: Eala is set to compete in Brazil following her US Open exit, aiming to build on her hard-court momentum.
Madrid: She is also likely to participate in WTA Challenger events and the WTA 1000 Madrid Open, where she previously won a main-draw match in 2024.
Her ranking ensures direct entry into major tournaments, reducing reliance on qualifiers or wildcards.
Despite a recent dip to No. 69 in the WTA rankings, Eala’s trajectory suggests she could soon crack the top 50, according to MSN.
Her US Open performance and prior wins over top players demonstrate her potential to compete consistently at the elite level.
Sustaining her 2025 gains will be critical to maintain her status as Southeast Asia’s highest-ranked player, having surpassed Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew.
Eala’s aggressive baseline play and mental resilience, honed over 16 years of competitive experience, position her as a future contender.
Experts see her as a trailblazer for Filipino and Southeast Asian tennis, with the potential to inspire a new generation.
Her goal is to achieve consistency against top-10 players, as she acknowledged after Miami: “My level is there, but I still have a lot to work on”.
Training at the Nadal Academy and her focus on improving technical and mental aspects will be key.
Beyond the global sports limelight, Alex's historic achievements, celebrated by Filipino communities worldwide, amplify her role as a national icon.
Her US Open win, supported by fans in Queens’ Little Manila, echoed the cultural significance of Manny Pacquiao’s 2003 boxing upset or the Filipinas football team’s 2023 World Cup victory.
There's no denying that Alex continues to inspire young athletes, particularly girls, in the Philippines.
Moving forward, Eala is poised to compete in Brazil and major WTA events, with her sights set on the top 50 and sustained elite-level play.
