20-year-old recently carried Philippine flag during Southeast Asian Games opening ceremony
Dubai: Filipino tennis star Alex Eala is gearing up for a fresh new season following a standout 2025 campaign that saw her break into the WTA Top 50. She’s set to open her year at the ASB Classic in Auckland this January.
The 20-year-old recently carried the Philippine flag during the opening ceremony of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games, sharing the honour with Alas Pilipinas volleyball standout Bryan Bagunas as the national delegation entered Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday.
“I was very excited to be our flag-bearer and take part in the opener because it’s my first time and it’s a new experience,” Eala said after the ceremony.
Now ranked No 52, Eala is poised to earn a seed in Auckland as the fourth-highest — ranked player in the field. World No 14 Elina Svitolina is expected to lead the seedings, followed by Emma Navarro (15), Iva Jovic (35), and Janice Tjen (53).
The WTA 250 event will also feature two Grand Slam champions: former world No. 1 and tennis legend Venus Williams, as well as 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens. Both, along with Great Britain’s Katie Boulter, received wildcards for the tournament.
Defending champion Clara Tauson will not return to Auckland as she opts to compete in Brisbane, while last year’s runner-up Naomi Osaka is slated to play at the United Cup.
For Eala, securing a seeded spot marks a significant milestone. Just a year ago, she ended the 2024 season ranked No. 147 and was competing primarily in second-tier events before her rapid rise in 2025.
