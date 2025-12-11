GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Alex Eala to begin new season at Auckland in January

20-year-old recently carried Philippine flag during Southeast Asian Games opening ceremony

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Alex Eala to begin new season at Auckland in January

Dubai: Filipino tennis star Alex Eala is gearing up for a fresh new season following a standout 2025 campaign that saw her break into the WTA Top 50. She’s set to open her year at the ASB Classic in Auckland this January.

The 20-year-old recently carried the Philippine flag during the opening ceremony of the 33rd Southeast Asian Games, sharing the honour with Alas Pilipinas volleyball standout Bryan Bagunas as the national delegation entered Rajamangala Stadium on Tuesday.

“I was very excited to be our flag-bearer and take part in the opener because it’s my first time and it’s a new experience,” Eala said after the ceremony.

Now ranked No 52, Eala is poised to earn a seed in Auckland as the fourth-highest — ranked player in the field. World No 14 Elina Svitolina is expected to lead the seedings, followed by Emma Navarro (15), Iva Jovic (35), and Janice Tjen (53).

The WTA 250 event will also feature two Grand Slam champions: former world No. 1 and tennis legend Venus Williams, as well as 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens. Both, along with Great Britain’s Katie Boulter, received wildcards for the tournament.

Defending champion Clara Tauson will not return to Auckland as she opts to compete in Brisbane, while last year’s runner-up Naomi Osaka is slated to play at the United Cup.

For Eala, securing a seeded spot marks a significant milestone. Just a year ago, she ended the 2024 season ranked No. 147 and was competing primarily in second-tier events before her rapid rise in 2025.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
Filipina tennis player

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Alex Eala

Eala: I’m so proud of myself and what I’ve accomplished

2m read
Alex Eala on court with Rafa Nadal.

Video: Nadal back on court, practices with Alex Eala

1m read
Alex Eala to compete in Macau Masters in December

Alex Eala to compete in Macau Masters in December

2m read
Alex Eala makes history, enters Top 50 world rankings

Alex Eala makes history, enters Top 50 world rankings

2m read