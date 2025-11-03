GOLD/FOREX
Alex Eala makes history as she enters Top 50 world rankings

Filipino tennis star has had a sensational season rising from No 138

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala may not be at her peak form in recent weeks, but that hasn’t stopped her from achieving another career milestone — breaking into the Top 50 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings for the first time.

In the latest rankings released Monday, the 20-year-old Filipina star climbed one spot from No. 51 to No. 50, despite an early exit at the WTA 250 Hong Kong Open last week.

Eala reached the second round after British player Katie Boulter retired due to injury while trailing 6-4, 2-1 (ret.). She then bowed out to third seed and eventual champion Victoria Mboko of Canada, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Even with the loss, the result earned Eala enough ranking points to push her higher as she wraps up her 2025 season.

“I enjoyed every minute I spent on court. Everything from the fight to the fans was something to remember, and will hold a special place in my memories. Thank you, Hong Kong,”

Eala shared on Instagram after her campaign.

It has been nothing short of a remarkable year for Eala, who began the season ranked No. 138. Her breakthrough came at the Miami Open, where she reached the semi-finals and stunned Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek en route to her career-best run, which catapulted her inside the Top 75 by late March.

She continued her strong form with her first WTA final appearance at the Lexus Eastbourne Open in July, followed by her maiden WTA singles title at the Guadalajara Open, a WTA 125 event, in September.

With her professional season now concluded, Eala is expected to rejoin the Philippine national team for the upcoming 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand next month. In the previous 2021 edition held in Vietnam, she captured two bronze medals — in women’s singles and mixed doubles alongside Treat Huey.

