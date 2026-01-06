GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Alex Eala thrilled with crowd support in win over Vekic at Auckland

It’s so special, Eala says of the many Filipinos in attendance

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Alex Eala
Alex Eala

Dubai: Filipino tennis standout Alex Eala was pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming support she received during her match against Croatia’s Donna Vekic at the WTA ASB Classic in New Zealand on Tuesday.

“It’s so special,” Eala said of the many Filipinos in attendance. The match, originally scheduled for the morning, was moved to the final slot of the day. “If there’s one thing I learnt in 2025, it’s that home is the people and not the place.”

The 20-year-old Eala fended off a spirited challenge from former world No. 17 Vekic, pulling off a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Eala struggled early despite taking a 3-0 lead in the opening set, having difficulty handling Vekic’s high balls. The Croatian capitalised on Eala’s late errors to take the first set. However, Eala regrouped in the second, holding firm against runs by Vekic — now the 2024 Paris Olympics silver medallist — to force a deciding set.

In the third, Eala delivered a thrilling finish, breaking serve multiple times to seal the win and stun Vekic, who has been searching for form in recent tournaments.

“She is such an experienced player — super talented and very decorated,” Eala said of her opponent.

Acknowledging her early struggles, Eala said she relished pushing through against a battle-tested rival like Vekic, currently ranked No. 69 after peaking at No. 17.

“I really had a tough time today,” Eala said. “But I’m so happy to be able to show up at this level, especially after such a tough preseason and everything that’s happened over the last month.”

The victory came on the heels of a strong showing in women’s doubles, where Eala teamed up with 18-year-old Iva Jovic to score a major upset over legends Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina, advancing to the round of 16.

Up next, Eala will face fellow 20-year-old Petra Marcinko, a former world No. 1 junior. Marcinko is also coming off an impressive three-set win over Colombia’s Camille Osorio, a former world No. 33.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
Filipina tennis player

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Alex Eala faced Mirra Andreeva at the 2025 MGM Macau Tennis Masters

Alex Eala falls to Mirra Andreeva at Macau Masters

1m read
Alex Eala

SEA Games gold medalist Alex Eala headed to Macau

2m read
Alex Eala to begin new season in Auckland

Alex Eala to begin new season in Auckland

1m read
Alex Eala

Eala: I’m so proud of myself and what I’ve accomplished

2m read