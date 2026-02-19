Alex Eala’s dream run ends as Coco Gauff wins in Dubai Tennis Championships quarterfinal

Filipina tennis star exits Dubai after historic WTA 1000 quarterfinal appearance
Filipina tennis player Alexandra “Alex” Eala’s breakthrough campaign at the 2026 Dubai Tennis Championships ended in the quarterfinals, after she was defeated by world No. 4 Coco Gauff in straight sets in Dubai on Thursday.
The match marked a milestone for the 20-year-old, who had reached the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event in Dubai for the first time in her career, becoming one of the youngest players to advance that far in the tournament.
Gauff, the tournament’s third seed, entered the match following a dramatic comeback victory in the previous round, where she saved three match points to advance. Her experience at the highest level of the WTA Tour proved decisive as she moved into the semifinals, while Eala’s run concluded after one of the most notable performances of her career so far.
Eala had earned her place in the quarterfinals with a straight-sets victory over Romania’s Sorana Cîrstea, overcoming a higher-ranked opponent in front of strong support from Filipino fans in Dubai. That victory cemented her status as one of the rising players on the women’s tour and set up a high-profile clash against Gauff, a former Grand Slam champion and one of the sport’s leading young stars.
The Dubai Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 event held annually in the UAE, is among the most prestigious tournaments on the women’s tennis calendar, attracting top-ranked players from around the world.
Despite the loss, Eala’s performance in Dubai highlighted her steady rise in professional tennis. She has continued to climb the rankings and gain experience competing against top-tier opponents, positioning herself among the emerging talents in the women’s game.
Her quarterfinal run also drew attention to the growing presence of Asian players on the global tennis stage, as Eala continues to compete in elite tournaments and build momentum early in the 2026 season.