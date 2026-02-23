GOLD/FOREX
Alex Eala continues to rise in WTA rankings

Filipino sensation makes the biggest leap rocketing 16 places to a career-high No 31

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Alexandra Eala, Philippine's trailblazer and 49th-ranked in WTA tennis, speaks to members of the media during a press conference in Manila on January 24, 2026, ahead of the Philippines Open-WTA 125 on January 26.
AFP

Dubai: Alex Eala has reached a new career milestone, cracking the top 35 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) world rankings after the latest update released on Monday.

The Filipino sensation made the biggest leap among players in the top 50, rocketing 16 places to a career-high No 31 — nine spots better than her previous best of No 40 set just two weeks ago.

The surge was fuelled by a standout run at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, where Eala arrived after an early exit at the Qatar Open.

She put together back-to-back impressive wins to reach the quarter-finals. Along the way, the 20-year-old turned heads with a dominant 6-1, 7-6(5) dismantling of World No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the second round, before dispatching Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-4 in the round of 16.

Her momentum was eventually stopped by World No. 4 Coco Gauff, who handed Eala a 6-0, 6-2 defeat in the quarter-finals. Gauff herself was later upset by Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals, with World No. 5 Jessica Pegula ultimately claiming the title after defeating Svitolina 6-2, 6-4 in the final on Saturday.

Eala collected 205 ranking points from Dubai, enough to vault her 16 spots from No. 47 and cement her place among the world’s elite.

