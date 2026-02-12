What Alexandra Eala needs to win titles and beat top players

Against the tour’s best returners, first-serve precision and variation are key. And this is where Eala’s improvement can make her a big threat to the top women players. At 1.75m, she is not tall by tennis standards and perhaps lacks the power and variety of the big-servers in the game — she has 7 aces so far this season, as against 75 by Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina. Add to that 29 double faults and it becomes clear which part of her game needs improving at this point. Eala already has the tools and competitive instincts to sharpen that weapon, so it’s only a matter of refinement rather than reinvention.