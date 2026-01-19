GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Massive crowd turn up for Alex Eala’s match only to return disappointed

Despite winning first set, Filipino star loses to American Alycia Parks 0-6, 6-3, 6-2

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Philippines’ Alexandra Eala hits a return to USA’s Alycia Parks during their women’s singles match against on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 19, 2026.
Philippines’ Alexandra Eala hits a return to USA’s Alycia Parks during their women’s singles match against on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 19, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Perhaps even the Australian Open organisers didn’t foresee what was about to unfold. When Filipino star Alexandra Eala was scheduled to play on Court 6, hundreds of fans poured into Melbourne Park, with queues stretching back toward Rod Laver Arena. In a city with a strong Filipino community, a huge turnout to witness the 20-year-old’s Australian Open main-draw debut felt inevitable.

The decision to place Eala on a mid-sized court quickly drew scrutiny, particularly as match time approached and the queues swelled into the thousands. Many arrived hours early, fearing they might miss out — and many did. Unable to gain entry, they settled for packed outdoor viewing areas, watching on big screens.

Frustration soon followed. Many believed the chaos could have been avoided by scheduling the match on a larger show court. “Putting Eala on Court 6 is just dumb …” tennis journalist Jose Morgado wrote, a sentiment echoed widely across social media and throughout Melbourne Park.

Inside Court 6, however, the atmosphere was unforgettable. Every Eala point sparked wild celebrations. Philippine flags filled the stands, chants of “Let’s go, Alex!” rang out, and even routine exchanges were met with deafening roars that rippled across the grounds. From the seating to the courtside bar and baseline ledges, there was not a single empty spot.

Eala surged through the opening set against Alycia Parks, taking it 6-0. But the lower-ranked American steadied and mounted a comeback, eventually claiming a 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory despite the overwhelmingly pro-Eala crowd.

The umpire repeatedly appealed for quiet as fans attempted — unsuccessfully — to will Eala to victory.

Eala was swiftly escorted from the court by heavy security, surrounded by as many as a dozen guards.

“It was so heart-warming,” she said of the hero’s welcome she received throughout the week. “That’s one of the things that makes a loss like today a little bit harder — I know a lot of people were rooting for me.”

While Eala has helped put Philippine tennis firmly on the map, she admitted the attention had sometimes been overwhelming.

“It’s a process to take it all in,” she said. “This week there were definitely elements that were a bit overwhelming, especially during my practices. I didn’t expect that many people to be there, so it’s a learning process.”

Now ranked 49th, Eala’s rise over the past year has been rapid. She trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca and cracked the top 100 last season after a stunning semi-final run in Miami, where she defeated world No. 2 Iga Swiatek. At last year’s US Open, she made history by becoming the first Filipino player to win a Grand Slam singles match.

“I’m still young, learning how to deal with all of this attention, but also being grateful,” Eala said after her loss to the 99th-ranked Parks.

Despite the disappointment, she stressed the broader significance of her presence at the season’s first major.

“This is one of those moments where I can reflect on what this means for Philippine tennis,” she said. “I’m the only Filipina in the draw this year — and I think the only Filipina who’s ever been in the draw. So there are definitely positives to take away.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The 20-year-old Eala recently surged to a career-high world ranking of No. 49

Alex Eala faces Alycia Parks in Australian Open debut

2m read
Alex Eala with Rafa Nadal.

Alex Eala, Rafael Nadal feature in Aus Open video

2m read
Filipina tennis star Alex Eala

This year is about dreaming big, Alex Eala says

2m read
Alex Eala to begin new season in Auckland

Alex Eala to begin new season in Auckland

1m read