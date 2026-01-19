Massive crowd turn up for Alex Eala’s match only to return disappointed

Inside Court 6, however, the atmosphere was unforgettable. Every Eala point sparked wild celebrations. Philippine flags filled the stands, chants of “Let’s go, Alex!” rang out, and even routine exchanges were met with deafening roars that rippled across the grounds. From the seating to the courtside bar and baseline ledges, there was not a single empty spot.

“This is one of those moments where I can reflect on what this means for Philippine tennis,” she said. “I’m the only Filipina in the draw this year — and I think the only Filipina who’s ever been in the draw. So there are definitely positives to take away.”

Now ranked 49th, Eala’s rise over the past year has been rapid. She trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca and cracked the top 100 last season after a stunning semi-final run in Miami, where she defeated world No. 2 Iga Swiatek. At last year’s US Open, she made history by becoming the first Filipino player to win a Grand Slam singles match.

