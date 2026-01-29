Dubai-based Elena Rybakina marches into Australian Open final

Rybakina has the game to dismantle the very best with her booming serves and laser-sharp groundstrokes, and against the world No 1, will need to be at the top of her game if she hopes to exorcise the ghosts of the 2023 Australian Open final.

Moscow-born Rybakina, who defeated second seed Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals, is trying to get back on the Grand Slam title board for the first time in three-and-a-half years after winning Wimbledon in 2022.

"I'm really proud that no matter the situation, I was leading, and then, of course, it was very tight, I still stayed there. I was fighting for each point and just happy.

The 26-year-old's reward is an all-or-nothing clash on Saturday against the Belarusian world number one Aryna Sabalenka, who shattered her dreams three years ago by rallying from a set down to lift the trophy.

