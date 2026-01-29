Dubai-based Elena Rybakina marches into Australian Open final

Kazakh star on a hot streak as she takes on Sabalenka on Saturday
Dubai-based Elena Rybakina marched into the Australian Open final on Thursday after yet another dominating display in the semi-finals.
The Kazakh star, who is targeting a second Grand Slam crown, downed American sixth seed Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) in a 1hr 40min slug-fest on Rod Laver Arena and is yet to drop a set all tournament.
The 26-year-old's reward is an all-or-nothing clash on Saturday against the Belarusian world number one Aryna Sabalenka, who shattered her dreams three years ago by rallying from a set down to lift the trophy.
"It was such a battle. It was an epic second set. I'm really glad I managed to win it," Rybakina said after her semi-final match.
"I'm really proud that no matter the situation, I was leading, and then, of course, it was very tight, I still stayed there. I was fighting for each point and just happy.
"Overall, it's a lot of positives to take."
Moscow-born Rybakina, who defeated second seed Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals, is trying to get back on the Grand Slam title board for the first time in three-and-a-half years after winning Wimbledon in 2022.
She has been in sizzling recent form, beating Sabalenka to win the WTA Finals in Riyadh in November and winning 19 of her last 20 matches.
Rybakina has the game to dismantle the very best with her booming serves and laser-sharp groundstrokes, and against the world No 1, will need to be at the top of her game if she hopes to exorcise the ghosts of the 2023 Australian Open final.
