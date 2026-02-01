How Dubai helped Elena Rybakina win the Australian Open

"I have big goals. Of course time will show, but definitely we will keep on working," the new world No 3 said.

Put to her that statistically she has been the best player in the world since Wimbledon in the middle of last year and Rybakina sounds almost embarrassed.

"Now it's different. So I just hope that I can carry all this momentum, hopefully do a good job with the team and continue this way throughout the year."

“I spend here a lot of time during pre-season, off-season. I like the weather, at least at that time. I like the beach. Just generally a lot of things you can do here in Dubai.

