How Dubai helped Elena Rybakina win the Australian Open

‘Quiet Assassin’ calls the city her second home

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Rybakina clinches Australian Open
AFP

Quiet Assassin.

That’s what the Australian media labelled Dubai-based Elena Rybakina after she emerged from a power battle with top seed Aryna Sabalenka to claim the Australian Open title in three tight sets on Saturday.

The 26-year-old's 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 triumph brought her a second major crown, more than three years after winning Wimbledon.

Her celebration was so understated following her momentous triumph that some commentators even called her the ‘ice woman’.

The supremely calm Rybakina had revealed during the Dubai Tennis Championship last season how her adopted city has helped her return to the top again.

“I feel safe in Dubai. As I said before, it’s like my second home,” she said.

“I spend here a lot of time during pre-season, off-season. I like the weather, at least at that time. I like the beach. Just generally a lot of things you can do here in Dubai.

“Yeah, plus I got my place also, so it feels nicer to be home.”

Rybakina later revealed that beneath her understated celebrations was huge relief.

"Last year I didn't start that well," said the Kazakh star, as she eyes a second Wimbledon title in June-July.

"Now it's different. So I just hope that I can carry all this momentum, hopefully do a good job with the team and continue this way throughout the year."

Rybakina's tense victory over Sabalenka, having beaten Poland's second seed Swiatek in straight sets in the quarter-finals, was her 20th win in her last 21 matches.

Put to her that statistically she has been the best player in the world since Wimbledon in the middle of last year and Rybakina sounds almost embarrassed.

"I didn't even know these statistics, to be honest. The reason, I mean, I've been playing well," she said.

"I have a very aggressive style of game, so I think that's definitely the key.”

She was similarly coy when asked if being number one for the first time was on her radar.

"I have big goals. Of course time will show, but definitely we will keep on working," the new world No 3 said.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
