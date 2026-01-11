GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Sabalenka fires Australian Open warning with Brisbane domination

World No 1 wins her second successive Brisbane International crown on Sunday

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane on January 11, 2026.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates with the trophy after winning the women's singles final against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane on January 11, 2026.
AFP

Brisbane: World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka warmed up for a tilt at a third Australian open title in four years in ominous fashion by winning her second successive Brisbane International crown on Sunday.

Sabalenka scored a dominant 6-4, 6-3 win over Marta Kostyuk in just 78 minutes.

"Every day you go out there and prove your level, and I think this week I did it really well," said Sabalenka after a tournament in which she powered to the title without dropping a set. 

Looking ahead to the Australian Open, which begins next Sunday, Sabalenka said: "The only thing I know is that I'll be there, I'll be fighting."

Salablenka lost in the Melbourne Park final last year to Madison Keys, having been Australian Open champion in 2023 and 2024.

"I'll do my best to go as far as possible," said Sabalenka. "And do a little bit better than last year. That's my focus."

Kostyuk, the world number 26, had enjoyed a spectacular week, beating three top 10 players on the way to the final.

But she had no answer to the power of Sabalenka and the Ukrainian's serve, so reliable in the early rounds, also went off the boil.

Sabalenka was rarely troubled on her own delivery and faced only three break points.

The 27-year-old Belarusian said she had tried to introduce new elements to her game so she wasn't relying just on power, and that had paid off this week.

"I finally found the touch game," she said.

"I figured something and I kind of changed my game style -- now I'm not only the aggressive player, I can play at the net, I can be in defence, I can use my slice, I have a good touch.

"I'm super happy to see that things are clicking together."

There has been animosity between the two players in the past. 

No handshake

Like many Ukraine players, Kostyuk refuses to shake hands with Russians or Belarusians because of the war in her homeland.

There was no handshake at the end of the Brisbane final and in her speech at the trophy presentation, Kostyuk brought up the situation in Ukraine.

"I play every day with a pain in my heart and there are thousands of people who are without light and warm water right now," she said.

"It's minus 20 degrees outside and it's very painful to live this reality every day."

Sabalenka said she wasn't concerned by Kostyuk's attitude towards her.

"It's their position, what can I do?," she asked.

"When I go out there, I think about my tennis and the things I have to do to get the win. 

"It doesn't matter if it's Marta Kostyuk or Jessica Pegula there. I have nothing to prove. I go there and I just compete as an athlete."

Kostyuk told reporters she was determined to keep what is happening in Ukraine in the public eye.

"I think it's important for me to use my platform in the right way, and my platform is Ukraine, because I represent Ukraine," she said.

"So I think it's really important to talk about that."

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hits a return during her women's singles match against Sorana Cirstea of Romania at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane on January 8, 2026.

Aryna Sabalenka blasts WTA over ‘insane’ tennis season

2m read
Italy's Jannik Sinner (L) is congratulated by Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at the end of their men's single final match at the ATP Finals tennis tournament, in Turin, on November 16, 2025.

'Sincaraz' to dominate as 2026 tennis season kicks off

3m read
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka, her goddaughter Nicole, and Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrate with trophies at the end of the Battle of the Sexes exhibition tennis match in Dubai on December 28, 2025.

Kyrgios beats Sabalenka in ‘Battle of the Sexes’

2m read
Aryna Sabalenka returns a shot to Naomi Osaka of Japan during the Garden Cup at Madison Square Garden on December 08, 2025 in New York City.

No. 1 means you’re doing something right, Sabalenka

2m read