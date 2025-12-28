Kyrgios beats Sabalenka in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ in Dubai

Honestly, it was a really tough match, Australian tennis star said
Dubai: Nick Kyrgios defeated women’s World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-3 in a highly publicised “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition match at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday. The contest was billed as a modern-day twist on Billie Jean King’s landmark victory over Bobby Riggs more than five decades ago.
To balance the matchup, both players were limited to one serve per point, while Sabalenka competed on a court that was nine per cent smaller on her side in an effort to curb Kyrgios’ power and speed advantage.
Despite having fallen to No 671 in the world rankings after playing just six tour-level matches over the past three seasons, the 30-year-old Australian — the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up — proved he still had enough firepower to overcome the four-time Grand Slam singles champion.
“Honestly, it was a really tough match,” Kyrgios said. “She’s an unbelievable player and a great champion. She broke my serve multiple times, and I really had to dig in. I’d love to play her again and show her talent — and what I still have left. It was a hard-fought battle.”
Kyrgios also admitted to feeling nervous as Sabalenka made her entrance to Eye of the Tiger, wearing a sparkling jacket.
“Of course I was nervous,” he said. “Not many people would volunteer for this situation. Sabalenka was up for the challenge, and the scoreline was closer than it looks.”
Sabalenka, who successfully defended her US Open title in September after reaching the finals of both the Australian and French Opens earlier this year, said she welcomed the idea of a rematch.
“I think I fought really well,” she said. “He was struggling and got really tired. I hit some great shots, came to the net, used drop shots — I really enjoyed the show. Next time I’ll know his tactics, strengths and weaknesses, and it will be an even better match. I love challenging myself, and I’d love to play again.”
