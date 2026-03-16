“What a week” says Aryna Sabalenka following Indian Wells triumph

Aryna Sabalenka has enjoyed quite a memorable week, with the Belarusian star celebrating her engagement, welcoming a new puppy, and lifting the title at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The 27-year-old showed off her engagement ring and even had a moment on court with her new puppy after beating Elena Rybakina in California on Sunday.

“What a week,” she said. “Getting a puppy, getting engaged and winning a title, I will definitely remember it for the rest of my life.

"This is truly tennis paradise and I'm always happy to come here. Thank God I finally got this trophy.”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Sabalenka who had to play at the top of her game against her fierce rival Rybakina.

The Russian started strongly and took the opening set 6–3, using her powerful serve and aggressive baseline play to put the world No. 1 under pressure.

Sabalenka responded well in the second set, raising her level and playing more consistently from the baseline. She found momentum when she broke Rybakina’s serve and took the set 6–3, forcing the match into a deciding third set.

Sabalenka had a chance to close out the third set but was broken at 5-4. Rybakina found herself with a championship point in the tiebreaker, only to have Sabalenka hit a backhand winner.

Sabalenka, who was runner-up in both 2023 and 2025, sealed her victory with a powerful serve that Rybakina returned to long.

"I think the whole idea going into this match was to be mentally strong, to stay strong, no matter what, to show with the body language that I'm here, I'm fighting," Sabalenka said in a post-match interview.

"You have to get a win with incredible tennis and that was the whole idea going into this one. I'm happy that it really worked."

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.